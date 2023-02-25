Nigeria election 2023: Updates on crucial vote

BBC Copyright: BBC

Anambra is the home base of Peter Obi, the candidate of Labour Party and one of the three frontrunners with realistic chances of winning the presidential race.

At 61, Mr Obi is the youngest of the three - both Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Party and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party are in their seventies.

Obi, a wealthy businessman-turned-politician, hails from Agulu, a large town which hosts a popular tourist site, the Agulu Lake. He is expected to cast his vote here. He is a former governor of the state.

Many of his followers say he is the only candidate with a message offering real change. He has emerged as an unexpected powerful force in the presidential race and hopes to break the dominance of the traditional two-party system that Nigeria has run since it returned to democracy in 1999.

For most of the 2.5 million voters here, the biggest issue is insecurity. In recent days, five facilities belonging to the Anambra state police command have been attacked. Eight policemen have also been killed in the attacks carried out by unknown gunmen.

The south-east region is the base of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob). Its leader Nnamdi Kanu is currently held by the government on charges of treason. He had been accused of instigating violence in the region.