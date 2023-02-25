Live
Nigeria election 2023: Updates on crucial vote
viewing this page
Updates from BBC correspondents on the ground: Nduka Orjinmo & Peter Okwoche in Abuja, Mayeni Jones, Andrew Gift & Azeezat Olaoluwa in Lagos, Yemisi Adegoke in Adamawa state, Chris Ewokor in Anambra state, Adedayo Okedare in Ibadan, Onyinye Chime in Kaduna, Mansur Abubakar in Kano, Karina Igonikon in Port Harcourt
Live Reporting
Cecilia Macaulay and Lucy Fleming
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Bola Tinubu, APC
-
Atiku Abubakar, PDP
-
Peter Obi, Labour Party
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
How many votes are people casting today?
A total of 87.2 million people have collected their voter cards and are eligible to vote today.
Aside from a vote for president, Nigerians will also be choosing 109 federal senators and 360 members of the house of representatives, with the vote for governors taking place in March.
For the presidential ballot, voters will have a choice of 18 candidates to choose from, but there are three top contenders who have dominated the campaign trail:
There is only one female presidential candidate, out of the 18, to choose from.
Anambra voters in south-east hope for change
Chris Ewokor
BBC News, Awka, Anambra state
Anambra is the home base of Peter Obi, the candidate of Labour Party and one of the three frontrunners with realistic chances of winning the presidential race.
At 61, Mr Obi is the youngest of the three - both Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Party and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party are in their seventies.
Obi, a wealthy businessman-turned-politician, hails from Agulu, a large town which hosts a popular tourist site, the Agulu Lake. He is expected to cast his vote here. He is a former governor of the state.
Many of his followers say he is the only candidate with a message offering real change. He has emerged as an unexpected powerful force in the presidential race and hopes to break the dominance of the traditional two-party system that Nigeria has run since it returned to democracy in 1999.
For most of the 2.5 million voters here, the biggest issue is insecurity. In recent days, five facilities belonging to the Anambra state police command have been attacked. Eight policemen have also been killed in the attacks carried out by unknown gunmen.
The south-east region is the base of the separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob). Its leader Nnamdi Kanu is currently held by the government on charges of treason. He had been accused of instigating violence in the region.
Adamawa calm amid tight security
Yemisi Adegoke
BBC News, Yola, Adamawa state
The mood in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state and hometown of Atiku Abubakar, one of the three presidential frontrunners, is one of calm anticipation.
Other than the increased presence of security operatives, it seems very much like business as usual. The day before the vote supermarkets were open, cars on the road, and like much of the country, people were still in queues trying to get naira, petrol or both.
Unsurprisingly, there is a lot of support for the former vice president, who is running for Nigeria's top job for the sixth time.
"I'm confident that Atiku Abubakar will win," says Jemima Jimoso, a student who travelled back to Yola to vote.
But there is still a sense that the outcome this time round is harder to predict.
"Some people thought [these elections] would be about regional politics," says Mohammed Babaji, who also plans to vote today.
"I believe this time Nigerians are going to vote for a national leader."
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec), close to 90% of people in Adamawa state have collected their voters card.
Whether this number translates to votes for the state's most famous son remains to be seen.
Nervous anticipation in Lagos
Mayeni Jones
BBC News, Lagos
There is nervous anticipation on the streets of Nigeria’s business hub of Lagos.
The city’s infamous traffic has evaporated and people have headed to their states of origin to vote.
In a supermarket in the upscale neighbourhood of Ikoyi, just five minutes down the road from the massive residence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Candidate, hundreds of people were panic-buying on Friday.
Long queues snaked round the tills as shoppers struggled to pay because of the glitchy banking system.
In a corner, a vendor with a card machine was selling cash at a 100% mark-up. There has been a shortage of cash following a last minute currency redesign by the Central Bank.
“This is total chaos,” sighed one woman as she waited for a supermarket worker to confirm her payment had been successful.
Lagos has the largest number of eligible voters of any state, more than six million.
Traditionally turnout here has been low, only 18% of eligible voters showed up in the last general election.
But a sizable portion of the city’s youth support third party candidate Peter Obi, of the lesser known Labour Party.
His presence on the ballot, as well as the city’s residents' exasperation with rising inflation and unemployment, could lead to a record turnout in today’s polls.
Good morning
Welcome to our special coverage of Nigeria's general election as millions vote for a new president and members of the national assembly.
The race to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, who has served the maximum two terms as president, is the most open since the military left power in 1999.
Poll are due to open in half an hour at 08:30 local time.