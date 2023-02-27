A voter check for his names on the voters roll pasted on a wall during the Nigeria Presidential election
Obi wins Lagos state - provisional result

Updates from BBC correspondents on the ground: Nduka Orjinmo & Peter Okwoche in Abuja, Mayeni Jones, Nkechi Ogbonna & Azeezat Olaoluwa in Lagos, Yemisi Adegoke in Adamawa, Chris Ewokor in Anambra, Adedayo Okedare in Oyo, Onyinye Chime in Kaduna, Mansur Abubakar in Kano, Karina Igonikon in Rivers

Farouk Chothia, Emmanuel Onyango, Basillioh Rukanga and Cecilia Macaulay

All times stated are UK

  1. Obi wins Lagos state in major upset - provisional result

    Nigeria's opposition presidential candidate Peter Obi has caused a huge upset by narrowly defeating the ruling party's Bola Tinubu in his heartland of Lagos state, provisional results announced by state election officials show.

    Mr Obi won 582,454 votes, compared to Mr Tinubu's 572,606.

    The official results will be announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) at its headquarters in the capital, Abuja.

  2. Welcome to the Nigeria results live page

    Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of Nigeria's tightly contested presidential election, as results come in from states around the country.

