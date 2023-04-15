On Saturday, residents of central Khartoum were shaken by the sound of gunfire as clashes erupted between army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

It’s not yet clear what triggered the fighting, but tensions have been high in Sudan following a stand-off between the two factions.

On Thursday, the RSF - commanded by Sudan’s deputy leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo - deployed forces near a military base in the northern town of Merowe.

Sudan’s leader, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has said he’s willing to talk to his second-in-command and resolve the dispute over who will lead a unified army in a proposed civilian government.

Western powers and regional leaders have urged the two sides to de-escalate and return to talks aimed at returning the country to civilian rule.

Sudan has been in political turmoil since Gen Burhan led the military in toppling a civilian government in October 2021.