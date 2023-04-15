On Saturday, residents of central Khartoum were shaken by the sound of
The basics about Sudan
Sudan, once the largest and one of the most geographically diverse
states in Africa, split into two countries in July 2011 after the people
of the south voted for independence.
The government of Sudan gave its blessing to an independent
South Sudan, where the mainly Christian and Animist people had for decades
been struggling against rule by the Arab Muslim north.
However, various outstanding issues - especially the
question of shared oil revenues and border demarcation - have continued
to create tensions between the two successor states.
Sudan has long been beset by conflict. Two rounds of
north-south civil war cost the lives of 1.5 million people, and a continuing
conflict in the western region of Darfur has driven two million people
from their homes and killed more than 200,000.
Generals have been running the north-east African country of Sudan through what
is called the Sovereign Council since a coup in October 2021.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is under
the command of the council's vice-president, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The
army, meanwhile, is led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the
Sovereign Council.
A proposed move to a civilian-led government has
floundered on a timetable to integrate the RSF into the national army.
The RSF wanted to delay the move for 10 years, but the
army said it should happen in two.
We're bringing you live coverage this Saturday of events in Sudan where gunfire and
explosions have been heard in the capital, Khartoum, following days of tension
between a notorious paramilitary force and the army.
The dispute centres around a proposed transition to
civilian rule.
Reuters is reporting that gunfire has been heard
close to the headquarters of the army in the centre of the city while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) says it
has taken control of the airport.
Earlier, the RSF said that one of its camps in the
south of Khartoum had been attacked.
For its part, the army has said that RSF fighters
are trying to seize the military headquarters.
Fighting has also been reported in the northern city of Merowe.
Rob Corp and Alexandra Fouché
You can find our country profile of Sudan here
Tensions have been running high since last week
Emmanuel Igunza
Reporting from Nairobi
On Saturday, residents of central Khartoum were shaken by the sound of gunfire as clashes erupted between army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.
It’s not yet clear what triggered the fighting, but tensions have been high in Sudan following a stand-off between the two factions.
On Thursday, the RSF - commanded by Sudan’s deputy leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo - deployed forces near a military base in the northern town of Merowe.
Sudan’s leader, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has said he’s willing to talk to his second-in-command and resolve the dispute over who will lead a unified army in a proposed civilian government.
Western powers and regional leaders have urged the two sides to de-escalate and return to talks aimed at returning the country to civilian rule.
Sudan has been in political turmoil since Gen Burhan led the military in toppling a civilian government in October 2021.
The basics about Sudan
Sudan, once the largest and one of the most geographically diverse states in Africa, split into two countries in July 2011 after the people of the south voted for independence.
The government of Sudan gave its blessing to an independent South Sudan, where the mainly Christian and Animist people had for decades been struggling against rule by the Arab Muslim north.
However, various outstanding issues - especially the question of shared oil revenues and border demarcation - have continued to create tensions between the two successor states.
Sudan has long been beset by conflict. Two rounds of north-south civil war cost the lives of 1.5 million people, and a continuing conflict in the western region of Darfur has driven two million people from their homes and killed more than 200,000.
How did we get here?
Generals have been running the north-east African country of Sudan through what is called the Sovereign Council since a coup in October 2021.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is under the command of the council's vice-president, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The army, meanwhile, is led by Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is the head of the Sovereign Council.
A proposed move to a civilian-led government has floundered on a timetable to integrate the RSF into the national army.
The RSF wanted to delay the move for 10 years, but the army said it should happen in two.
You can find out more about Sudan's attempts to revert to civilian-led government here.
Fighting erupts in Khartoum
We're bringing you live coverage this Saturday of events in Sudan where gunfire and explosions have been heard in the capital, Khartoum, following days of tension between a notorious paramilitary force and the army.
The dispute centres around a proposed transition to civilian rule.
Reuters is reporting that gunfire has been heard close to the headquarters of the army in the centre of the city while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) says it has taken control of the airport.
Earlier, the RSF said that one of its camps in the south of Khartoum had been attacked.
For its part, the army has said that RSF fighters are trying to seize the military headquarters.
Fighting has also been reported in the northern city of Merowe.
You can read our developing news story here.