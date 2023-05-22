Africa Live: Probe as Malawi fire guts sensitive state offices

Gauteng Health Department/Twitter Copyright: Gauteng Health Department/Twitter Additional medical staff have been mobilised to deal with the outbreak Image caption: Additional medical staff have been mobilised to deal with the outbreak

An outbreak of cholera has killed at least 10 people in South Africa's most populous province of Gauteng, health authorities have said.

At least 95 people have since last Monday visited hospitals showing cholera symptoms in Hammanskraal, an area north of the capital, Pretoria.

Lab tests on Sunday confirmed at least 19 were cases of cholera, the Gauteng health department said in a statement.

It added that 37 people were admitted in critical condition.

The victims included a three-year-old child and nine adults.

Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the provincial head for health, has urged the public to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand hygiene.

The city of Tshwane is warning residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink water from their taps, adding that water tankers were being supplied.