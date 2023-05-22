Africa Live: Probe as Malawi fire guts sensitive state offices

These colorful woven African seagrass storage baskets are handmade by women in Senegal, Congo, and Angola
Basillioh Rukanga and Wycliffe Muia

  1. Ten dead, 37 critically ill in SA cholera outbreak

    Nurses mobilised in Gauteng
    Copyright: Gauteng Health Department/Twitter
    Image caption: Additional medical staff have been mobilised to deal with the outbreak

    An outbreak of cholera has killed at least 10 people in South Africa's most populous province of Gauteng, health authorities have said.

    At least 95 people have since last Monday visited hospitals showing cholera symptoms in Hammanskraal, an area north of the capital, Pretoria.

    Lab tests on Sunday confirmed at least 19 were cases of cholera, the Gauteng health department said in a statement.

    It added that 37 people were admitted in critical condition.

    The victims included a three-year-old child and nine adults.

    Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, the provincial head for health, has urged the public to take extra precautionary measures and maintain proper hand hygiene.

    The city of Tshwane is warning residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink water from their taps, adding that water tankers were being supplied.

  2. Probe as Malawi fire guts sensitive state offices

    Peter Jegwa

    BBC News, Lilongwe, Malawi

    Malawi Information and Digitalisation Minister Moses Kunkuyu
    Copyright: Malawi Government/Facebook
    Image caption: Malawi information minister said critical documents had been backed up digitally

    The Malawi government says it is investigating a mysterious fire in the capital Lilongwe that destroyed offices of key government departments holding sensitive information.

    The fire gutted the last two floors of a seven-storey government building destroying the government contracting unit, a department in the president and cabinet's office.

    It also destroyed two departments in the lands ministry - the lands registry and deeds registry. An official described the offices as “holding very sensitive information”.

    The community services department in the country’s judiciary was also gutted in the fire reported to have started at 23:00 local time on Saturday.

    Information and Digitalisation Minister Moses Kunkuyu said a probe led by the police, supported by other security agencies, was under way to establish the cause of the fire.

    Soon after news of the fire broke, social media was awash with insinuations the fire may have been the work of saboteurs and that critical information may have been lost.

    But the information minister said the information had been backed up digitally, assuring people not to "worry about any alleged loss of information for nefarious reasons”.

    He said the investigations would be conducted quickly and the outcome made available to the public.

  3. Wise words for Monday 22 May 2023

    Our proverb of the day:

    Quote Message: You shall see it for yourself - like snuff on the nose. from A Shona proverb from Zimbabwe sent by Godwin Chirambadare in Stellenbosch, South Africa
    A Shona proverb from Zimbabwe sent by Godwin Chirambadare in Stellenbosch, South Africa

