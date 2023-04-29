AFP Copyright: AFP Sudan's military leader, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Image caption: Sudan's military leader, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

The fighting that erupted in Sudan on 15 April is a direct result of a vicious power struggle within the country's military leadership.

The clashes are between the regular army and a paramilitary force called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Since a coup in 2021, Sudan has been run by a council of generals, led by the two military men at the centre of this dispute:

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces and in effect the country's president

And his deputy and leader of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti

They have disagreed on the direction the country is going in and the proposed move towards civilian rule.

The main sticking points are plans to include the 100,000-strong RSF into the army, and who would then lead the new force.