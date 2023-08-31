A firefighter has said that many of the victims of the Johannesburg fire were likely trapped by combustible shack-like structures that had been erected in the building.

"The picture is of an informal settlement inside the building.

“The combustible material which is burning inside the building is mostly like the one you find in a normal shack, so the risk of you being trapped as you try to escape is high," a firefighter told South Africa's Power 98.7 radio.