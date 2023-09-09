These images, broadcast on state-run TV, show the damage in Marrakesh after Friday night's quake.
Watch: Aftermath in Marrakesh
Part of mosque damaged near historic square
As we try to get a clearer image of the situation on the ground in Morocco, we've seen videos on social media appearing to show part of a fallen mosque minaret among the rubble.
The minaret is believed to have been damaged on the famous Djemaa el-Fna square in Marrakesh.
We have not verified these videos, but AFP reports that two people were injured in the partial collapse.
Djemaa el-Fna is the main square in the city and is a Unesco World Heritage site. It is a meeting point for residents and tourists from around the world.
Indian PM sends condolences
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he's "extremely pained by the loss of lives" in Morocco - saying his thoughts are with the nation.
"Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," he adds in a post on the social network X (formerly Twitter).
"May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."
Modi's country is currently hosting the G20 summit - you can follow separate live coverage of that event here.
In pictures: Aftermath of the earthquake
The epicentre of the quake was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh. But pictures coming in from Marrakesh show significant damage in the city.
Marrakesh badly hit
The city of Marrakesh appears to have been hit hard. Its historic heart is a Unesco world heritage site.
Unverified video clips on X (formerly Twitter) show damaged buildings, other buildings shaking and rubble-strewn streets. People are seen fleeing in alarm and some walking through clouds of dust.
Some buildings in Marrakesh's old city have collapsed, one resident told the Reuters news agency. Several clips on X show buildings crashing down, but the BBC has not identified where they were.
Locals are said to have decided to stay outside their homes in case the city is rocked by powerful aftershocks.
What have officials said so far?
A short while ago, we got confirmation from Moroccan officials - quoted on state TV - that nearly 300 people are known to have died in the disaster. Here's what the statement said:
The stricken areas are mostly south of Marrakesh, which is a popular tourist destination.
The ministry added that 153 others had been injured and taken to hospital.
'People were all in shock and panic'
"We felt a very violent tremor, and I realised it was an earthquake," Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old in Marrakesh, told AFP news agency.
"I could see buildings moving. Then I went outside and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught.
"The power went out for 10 minutes, and so did the (telephone) network, but then it came back on. Everyone decided to stay outside," he said.
Where the tremors struck
The epicentre of Friday night's quake was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5km, the US Geological Survey said.
At least 296 people dead after Morocco earthquake
You’ve joined our live coverage following confirmation from officials in Morocco that at least 296 people have died in a powerful earthquake.
A 6.8 magnitude tremor struck just after 23:00 local time (22:00 GMT), and a strong aftershock 19 minutes later, felt in cities across the country.
Unverified video on social media appeared to show buildings crumbling after the tremors hit and people rushing into the streets in alarm.
With my colleague Laurence Peter, we’ll bring you the latest lines as we get them.