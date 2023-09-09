As we try to get a clearer image of the situation on the ground in Morocco, we've seen videos on social media appearing to show part of a fallen mosque minaret among the rubble.

The minaret is believed to have been damaged on the famous Djemaa el-Fna square in Marrakesh.

We have not verified these videos, but AFP reports that two people were injured in the partial collapse.

Djemaa el-Fna is the main square in the city and is a Unesco World Heritage site. It is a meeting point for residents and tourists from around the world.