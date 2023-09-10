Last night, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI declared three days of\nnational mourning. He also ordered shelter, food and other help for survivors –\nand for the armed forces to assist rescue teams. Flags will fly at half-mast on all public buildings, according to the state news agency.
Live Reporting
Laurence Peter & James FitzGerald
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
The death toll from the
quake has risen to 2,012, officials said on Saturday evening. Some 2,059
others were injured – of whom 1,404 were in a critical condition
-
The 6.8-magnitude
earthquake struck just after 23:00 (22:00 GMT) on Friday night
-
The quake was felt
throughout the country – notably in the tourist hotspot Marrakesh, and
remote villages in the nearby High Atlas Mountains
-
Along with many
countries offering help, Algeria has said it was ready to open its
airspace in support of Morocco, despite breaking off ties with its
neighbour two years ago
Morocco in three days of national mourning
Last night, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning.
He also ordered shelter, food and other help for survivors – and for the armed forces to assist rescue teams.
Flags will fly at half-mast on all public buildings, according to the state news agency.
Another disturbed night for Marrakesh residents
Nick Beake
Reporting from Marrakesh
In Marrakesh, thousands have been spending a second night in the open air. Roundabouts, car parks and a public square have been filled with figures of all ages wrapped in blankets.
Few appear to be sleeping, though - at least not soundly. Being in the relative safety of the outside doesn't quell the fear of what another tremor could do.
There's rubble in many streets of this historic city, although Marrakesh has fared better than the mountainous areas to the south-west.
A restaurant owner, Safa El Hakym, is trying to take in the damage.
"Thank God it's just the walls and materials that are gone," she says. "The most important things are not lost.
"And thank God we have the power of humanity in Morocco: we are all together and putting our hearts into this and helping each other."
Four things to know about the quake
If you’re just joining us, here’s a short primer on Friday evening’s disaster:
Moroccans spend second night on the streets
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
We’re resuming our live coverage of the situation in Morocco following Friday night’s earthquake.
Many Moroccans are spending a second night out on the streets after the powerful tremors.
More than 2,000 people are now known to have died – and a similar number have been injured, according to the latest update from officials.
It’s Laurence Peter and me again, bringing you the latest updates.