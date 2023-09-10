People lay out bedding in the street in Moulay Brahim village, in the province of Al Haouz, Morocco
Moroccans sleep on streets after earthquake kills 2,000

Live Reporting

Laurence Peter & James FitzGerald

All times stated are UK

  1. Morocco in three days of national mourning

    Last night, Morocco’s King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning.

    He also ordered shelter, food and other help for survivors – and for the armed forces to assist rescue teams.

    Flags will fly at half-mast on all public buildings, according to the state news agency.

  2. Another disturbed night for Marrakesh residents

    Nick Beake

    Reporting from Marrakesh

    People life on bedding in a public square in Marrakesh
    Image caption: People bedding down in a major square in the city in the last several hours

    In Marrakesh, thousands have been spending a second night in the open air. Roundabouts, car parks and a public square have been filled with figures of all ages wrapped in blankets.

    Few appear to be sleeping, though - at least not soundly. Being in the relative safety of the outside doesn't quell the fear of what another tremor could do.

    There's rubble in many streets of this historic city, although Marrakesh has fared better than the mountainous areas to the south-west.

    A restaurant owner, Safa El Hakym, is trying to take in the damage.

    "Thank God it's just the walls and materials that are gone," she says. "The most important things are not lost.

    "And thank God we have the power of humanity in Morocco: we are all together and putting our hearts into this and helping each other."

  3. Four things to know about the quake

    If you’re just joining us, here’s a short primer on Friday evening’s disaster:

    • The death toll from the quake has risen to 2,012, officials said on Saturday evening. Some 2,059 others were injured – of whom 1,404 were in a critical condition
    • The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck just after 23:00 (22:00 GMT) on Friday night
    • The quake was felt throughout the country – notably in the tourist hotspot Marrakesh, and remote villages in the nearby High Atlas Mountains
    • Along with many countries offering help, Algeria has said it was ready to open its airspace in support of Morocco, despite breaking off ties with its neighbour two years ago

    Video content

    Video caption: Morocco earthquake: What we know so far

  4. Moroccans spend second night on the streets

    James FitzGerald

    Live reporter

    People sit by a bonfire lit in the street
    Image caption: People sit around a bonfire in Moulay Brahim village

    We’re resuming our live coverage of the situation in Morocco following Friday night’s earthquake.

    Many Moroccans are spending a second night out on the streets after the powerful tremors.

    More than 2,000 people are now known to have died – and a similar number have been injured, according to the latest update from officials.

    It’s Laurence Peter and me again, bringing you the latest updates.

