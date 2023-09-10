EPA Copyright: EPA People bedding down in a major square in the city in the last several hours Image caption: People bedding down in a major square in the city in the last several hours

In Marrakesh, thousands have been spending a second night in the open air. Roundabouts, car parks and a public square have been filled with figures of all ages wrapped in blankets.

Few appear to be sleeping, though - at least not soundly. Being in the relative safety of the outside doesn't quell the fear of what another tremor could do.

There's rubble in many streets of this historic city, although Marrakesh has fared better than the mountainous areas to the south-west.

A restaurant owner, Safa El Hakym, is trying to take in the damage.

"Thank God it's just the walls and materials that are gone," she says. "The most important things are not lost.

"And thank God we have the power of humanity in Morocco: we are all together and putting our hearts into this and helping each other."