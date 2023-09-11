BBC Copyright: BBC

Khadija's baby doesn't even have a name yet, but her first home is a tent by the side of the road.

She was born just minutes before Morocco's deadly earthquake struck on Friday night.

Though the mother and daughter were unhurt, the hospital in Marrakesh they were in was evacuated. After a quick check up, they were asked to leave just three hours after the birth.

"They told us we had to go due to the fear of aftershocks," she said.

With their newborn, Khadija and her husband tried to take a taxi early on Saturday to their home in Taddart in the Atlas Mountains, about 65km (40 miles) from Marrakesh.

But on their way there they found the roads blocked by landslides, and only made it as far as the village of Asni. The family have been living in a tent by the side of the main road since.

"I haven't received any help or assistance from authorities," she told us, holding her baby while sheltering from the sun under a flimsy piece of tarpaulin.