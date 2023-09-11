Volunteers search the rubble of collapsed houses in Tafeghaghte
Morocco rescuers dig with bare hands as foreign aid sent

Edited by James FitzGerald

  1. Devastation and despair in Tafeghaghte

    As we've been reporting, the small village of Tafeghaghte was nearly completely wiped out by the earthquake - with close to half of its 200 inhabitants killed.

    "People in this village are either in hospital or dead," one local told the BBC.

    A woman wails and is supported by others after hearing confirmation of her family members' deaths
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: A woman wails after hearing confirmation of her family members' deaths
    Mourners stand next to rows of bodies wrapped in rugs, laid out in a row
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: At least 90 people have died in the village
    People clamber over rubble and debris, inspecting the ground for signs of life
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: People are still trying to find loved ones. Most buildings were completely destroyed

  2. Born just minutes before the quake

    Carine Torbey and Noura Majdoub

    Reporting from Asni

    Khadija holds her baby in a tent by the side of the road in Asni, in the Atlas ranges
    Copyright: BBC

    Khadija's baby doesn't even have a name yet, but her first home is a tent by the side of the road.

    She was born just minutes before Morocco's deadly earthquake struck on Friday night.

    Though the mother and daughter were unhurt, the hospital in Marrakesh they were in was evacuated. After a quick check up, they were asked to leave just three hours after the birth.

    "They told us we had to go due to the fear of aftershocks," she said.

    With their newborn, Khadija and her husband tried to take a taxi early on Saturday to their home in Taddart in the Atlas Mountains, about 65km (40 miles) from Marrakesh.

    But on their way there they found the roads blocked by landslides, and only made it as far as the village of Asni. The family have been living in a tent by the side of the main road since.

    "I haven't received any help or assistance from authorities," she told us, holding her baby while sheltering from the sun under a flimsy piece of tarpaulin.

  3. Foreign teams join quake rescue

    Qatari rescuers on a transport plane heading for Morocco, 10 September 2023
    Copyright: Reuters
    Image caption: Qatari rescuers on a transport plane heading for Morocco

    Emergency workers from outside Morocco have now joined the rescue effort – much-needed help, as each hour that passes reduces the chances of finding survivors.

    Rabat has accepted aid offers from Spain, the UK, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. France, the US and some other countries say they are also ready to help.

    Spain has sent 86 specialist rescuers in two teams, with four sniffer dogs each.

    The UK government is sending 60 rescuers with four dogs, on two military transport planes, along with a small medical team. The British kit includes seismic listening devices and concrete cutting and breaking tools for reaching people trapped in rubble.

    Several planes have also taken off from Qatar carrying rescue teams and emergency aid.

    The Moroccan authorities say they are carefully assessing aid offers because "a lack of co-ordination could be counterproductive".

  4. 'I lost my wife and three boys'

    Nick Beake

    Reporting from the High Atlas Mountains

    Abdou Rahman (L), pictured with his nephew
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Abdou Rahman (L), pictured with his nephew, lost his family in the earthquake

    The mountain village of Tafeghaghte, 60km (37 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, is devastated. So far 90 of its 200 residents are confirmed dead.

    Abdou Rahman lost his wife and his three boys.

    "Our house was up there," he says pointing to the area where it once stood. It is now just part of an expanse of debris.

    "You can see the white blankets and the furniture too. Everything else has gone."

    Abdou Rahman says he ran 3km home from the petrol station where he worked after the earthquake hit.

    He says he instinctively began calling out for his children, his shouts joining a din of others doing the same. There was no reply for him.

    "We buried them yesterday," he says.

    "When we found them, they were all huddled together. The three boys were asleep. They went down with the earthquake."

  5. Moroccan rescuers dig for survivors with bare hands

    James FitzGerald

    Live reporter

    In remote mountain villages south of Marrakesh rescuers are battling to find survivors after Friday night’s deadly earthquake.

    They’ve been using their bare hands as the authorities struggle to send equipment up rubble-strewn roads, and some villages lie in ruins.

    The official death toll stands at more than 2,100, but there have been repeat warnings that this is likely to increase as the scale of the devastation gets clearer.

    Frances Mao, Laurence Peter and I are here to keep you informed – including with the latest material sent to us by our correspondents on the ground.

