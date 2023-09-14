We have been looking at the factors which made these floods so devastating to the eastern Libyan city of Derna.

More than 5,000 are confirmed dead and that number is expected to rise, after entire neighbourhoods disappeared into the sea as a huge tsunami-like torrent of water swept through while families slept.

A storm sweeping across Libya’s Mediterranean coast dumped 400mm (16 inches) of rain on some areas in less than 24 hours, compared to the 1.5mm the country normally experiences in the whole of September.

This extraordinary deluge of water overwhelmed two key dams on the Wadi Derna river running through the city, destroying several key bridges as well.

Residents of the city, who had been ordered by the local authorities to stay in their homes, reported hearing a loud blast before the city was engulfed in water and said floods reached nearly 3m (10ft) in places.