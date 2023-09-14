We have been looking at the factors
which made these floods so devastating to the eastern Libyan city of Derna.
More
than 5,000 are confirmed dead and that number is expected to rise,
after entire
neighbourhoods disappeared into the sea as a huge tsunami-like torrent of water
swept through while families slept.
A storm sweeping across Libya’s Mediterranean coast dumped 400mm
(16 inches) of rain on some areas in less than 24 hours, compared to the 1.5mm
the country normally experiences in the whole of September.
This extraordinary deluge of water
overwhelmed two key dams on the Wadi Derna river running through the city, destroying
several key bridges as well.
Residents of the city, who had been ordered by the local authorities
to stay in their homes, reported hearing a loud blast before the city was
engulfed in water and said floods reached nearly 3m (10ft) in places.
Libya having an internationally recognised government in the
west rivalled by another administration in the east – where the flooding has taken
place - has hindered rescue efforts, a local journalist has told the BBC.
Abdulkader Assad, political editor of the Libya
Observer, explains the country has been split by these factions for a
decade.
Libya became divided since the collapse of dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s
regime in 2011, splitting between two rival governments and becoming mired in conflict between different militias.
The Libyan people have not felt the impact of
this division fully, he says, because the “presence of two governments was all about vying for power and
taking control of the country and parts of the country”.
But now that some of the cities are experiencing this natural disaster, this calamity, we could see that the lack of a unified centralised government is actually affecting the lives of people."
What happened in Libya
As we report on the latest developments, here is a recap of what happened
in Libya:
A powerful storm triggered devastating flooding in eastern
Libya
In Derna, a city of around 100,000 people, two dams
collapsed due to heavy rain submerging the area as a huge tsunami-like torrent
swept through
Whole families were washed away and entire neighbourhoods
disappeared
Tens of thousands of people have been displaced
The flooding was trigged by Storm Daniel which hit the north African nation on
Sunday and brought heavy rain
Libyan rescue teams are now being helped by international crews in the Derna area
The African country’s rival governments have requested
international aid and are liaising with each other
Derna mayor raises fears of many thousands of deaths
Andre Rhoden-Paul
Live reporter
As many as 20,000 people are feared to have died in floods
in Libya, according to a local official.
Catastrophic floods deluged the east of the
country on Sunday.
The mayor of port city Derna told Saudi TV News station Al Arabiya he
estimated 18,000 to 20,000 died when two dams burst, releasing a tsunami of
water as people slept.
His figures are based on the number of communities destroyed by the flood water, he told the channel.
Unrecovered bodies remain under rubble or in the sea, increasing the risk of disease.
Meanwhile,
rival
governments in Libya have requested international aid.
Stay with us as our team brings you the latest updates and
reaction to this crisis.
Stay with us as our team brings you the latest updates and reaction to this crisis.