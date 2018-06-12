Trump and Kim: Summit day

For North Koreans who escaped to Seoul, having personally suffered under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, this is difficult. Defector artists like painter Song Byeok and animator Choi Seong-guk once played instrumental roles in North Korea's propaganda machine. They shared with our journalists Heather Chen and Minji Lee their strong sentiments about the regime.

"As someone who actually comes from North Korea, hearing praise about Kim Jong-un makes me really angry.