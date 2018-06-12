Trump and Kim: Summit day
Summary
- US President Donald Trump is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore
- The two sides are expected to discuss denuclearisation and a possible peace declaration
- It will be the first time a sitting US president meets a North Korean leader
- Mr Trump has described the talks as a "one-time shot" at peace
Live Reporting
By Anna Jones, Andreas Illmer and Heather Chen
All times stated are UK
A tough and painful summit to watch...
For North Koreans who escaped to Seoul, having personally suffered under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, this is difficult. Defector artists like painter Song Byeok and animator Choi Seong-guk once played instrumental roles in North Korea's propaganda machine. They shared with our journalists Heather Chen and Minji Lee their strong sentiments about the regime.
"As someone who actually comes from North Korea, hearing praise about Kim Jong-un makes me really angry.
Busy president
Presumably from his convoy, Mr Trump has been tweeting about other issues on his mind.
One-on-one
The first 45 minutes of this historic meeting will be just Mr Kim, Mr Trump and their translators. Mr Trump has said he will know within the first minute whether it's going to be a success.
Crossing to Sentosa island
On his way
President Trump's motorcade can be seen slowly making its way to the Capella hotel on Sentosa island where the historic summit will be held.
The summit in a nutshell
The first president?
So Donald Trump’s the first sitting US president to meet a North Korean leader. What about non-sitting ones? In 1994, former President Jimmy Carter visited Pyongyang for talks with Kim Il-sung and in 2010 he was there again to negotiate the release of some US detainees. In 2009, Bill Clinton went to North Korea and met Kim Jong-il, also to bring home some prisoners. But both Mr Carter and Mr Clinton were no longer in office when they visited.
BreakingTrump is on his way
US President Donald Trump has left his hotel and is making his way to Sentosa island, where the meeting will take place.
We're live from the summit venues
It's bright and early in Singapore and our teams on the ground are gathering the latest information and updates ahead of the Trump Kim meeting, which is expected to take place in just a few hours.
The BBC's Seoul correspondent Laura Bicker has shared this gem of a summit outfit. BBC reporter Mariko Oi who's at the St. Regis hotel awaiting Kim Jong-un as he departs for Sentosa island, says operations are in full swing.
Pyongyang’s dream come true
North Korean leaders have always wanted a face-to-face meeting with a US president because it would mean they were finally being taken seriously. But the US and most other countries have refused to engage with Pyongyang unless it changed its ways - ending the nuclear programme was always a precondition to getting that much-wanted photo op. This policy went out of the window when Donald Trump responded to Kim Jong-un’s overture earlier this year by saying he'd love to chat.
Sentosa - the meeting place
What's on the agenda?
It isn’t really clear. The general top line, it's thought, is "denuclearisation” - but that is incredibly vague. Both sides have a very different view of what it means.
The US has historically said it wants to see complete, irreversible and verifiable dismantlement (CVID) of North Korea's controversial nuclear programme in return for aid and a dropping of sanctions. But North Korea is highly unlikely to agree to give up its nuclear weapons. Pyongyang wants to be seen as an equal and will demand a lot more than aid or sanctions changes before dismantling a nuclear deterrent it sees as vital for its survival.
'Quite some pictures'
NK News's managing editor tweets;
'The president might just walk out'
So what's going to happen? We asked North Korea analyst Prof Robert Kelly - who's also going to be commenting across BBC World News coverage on TV today.
"Nobody thinks the North Koreans are just going to give up their nuclear weapons. They've spent 50 years developing these things - they're not going to give them up for nothing. That means they're going to be asking for a lot and the president has to decide if we're going to give them something substantial."
'Deferential language'
Korea analyst and writer for NK News Peter Ward has been taking a look at that remarkable Rodong Sinmun front page.
Kim's tour of Singapore
Here are some more pictures of the surreal sight of Kim Jong-un taking an evening stroll around Singapore's Marina Bay last night.
North Korean front pages
Something extraordinary has happened this morning - Kim Jong-un's guided tour of Singapore has appeared on the front page of Rodong Sinmun, the state newspaper. It carried pictures of him enjoying the sites and quoted him as saying "Singapore is clean, beautiful, and all buildings have their characters".
He reportedly told local ministers he "intends to learn from the knowledge and experience of your respected country".
Ready to go?
We don’t know how well prepared Kim Jong-un is for the summit, but the assumption is: very. Donald Trump? The US president went on record as saying he doesn’t have to do his homework. "I don't think I have to prepare very much," he told reporters just before leaving for Singapore. "It's about attitude. It's about willingness to get things done." Today will show how this works out.
All the news so far
The very fact the meeting is taking place marks a dramatic shift in relations between the two leaders, who last year traded insults and threats of war.
Here's our full story on the events in Singapore so far, and what we expect from today.
'Mr Kim, we love you!'
There were some extraordinary scenes in Singapore last night as Mr Kim took a tour downtown. Some in the crowd were shouting "Mr Kim, we love you".
Unusually, Mr Kim's tour was also reported on state media back home. It almost never reports on the leader's activities in real time, so North Koreans often don't get the (heavily censored) information for days.
North Korean defectors, meanwhile, have been reminding the BBC about conditions for those who do not toe the line back home.