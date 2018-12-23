Live updates: Indonesia 'volcano tsunami'

Oystein Lund Andersen, a Norwegian volcano photographer, was on the Anyer Beach in West Java when the tsunami struck.

He later told the BBC what happened on Saturday evening.

"I was on the beach. I was alone, my family were sleeping in a room.

"I was trying to photograph the erupting Krakatoa volcano.

"Earlier in the evening, there was quite heavy eruption activity.

"But just prior to the waves hitting the beach, there was no activity at all. It was just dark out there.

"And suddenly I saw this wave coming, and I had to run.

There were two waves. The first wave wasn't that strong - I could run from it.

"I ran straight to the hotel, where my wife and my son were sleeping.

"And I woke them up... and I heard a bigger wave coming. I looked out of the window when the second wave hit. It was much bigger.

"The wave passed the hotel. Cars were pushed off the road.

"We and other people at the hotel went straight to the forest (on higher ground) next to the hotel."