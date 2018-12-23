Live updates: Indonesia 'volcano tsunami'
Summary
- At least 62 people are killed after a tsunami hits the shores around Indonesia's Sunda Strait
- Nearly 600 people are injured, and many buildings are damaged
- The tsunami was triggered by undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted, officials believe
- There are fears that the death toll will rise further
By Yaroslav Lukov
All times stated are UK
Worst-hit regions - map
The Sunda Strait - between the islands of Java and Sumatra - connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.
Deaths have been reported in the Pandeglang, South Lampung and Serang regions.
In Pandenglang, the resort of Tanjung Lesung appears to have been particularly badly hit.
Band members killed by tsunami
Dramatic footage has emerged on social media showing the moment when the tsunami hit a venue, where a popular Indonesian rock group, Seventeen, was performing.
We have chosen not to show that footage.
In an Instagram video, lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah said that the band's bassist and road manager had died, and that three other band members as well as his own wife were missing.
He added that "the rest of us are safe, despite injuries and bone fractures".
'There were two waves' - eyewitness' story
Oystein Lund Andersen, a Norwegian volcano photographer, was on the Anyer Beach in West Java when the tsunami struck.
He later told the BBC what happened on Saturday evening.
"I was on the beach. I was alone, my family were sleeping in a room.
"I was trying to photograph the erupting Krakatoa volcano.
"Earlier in the evening, there was quite heavy eruption activity.
"But just prior to the waves hitting the beach, there was no activity at all. It was just dark out there.
"And suddenly I saw this wave coming, and I had to run.
There were two waves. The first wave wasn't that strong - I could run from it.
"I ran straight to the hotel, where my wife and my son were sleeping.
"And I woke them up... and I heard a bigger wave coming. I looked out of the window when the second wave hit. It was much bigger.
"The wave passed the hotel. Cars were pushed off the road.
"We and other people at the hotel went straight to the forest (on higher ground) next to the hotel."
Rescue teams searching worst-hit areas
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the tsunami struck at about 21:30 local time (14:30 GMT) on Saturday.
Agency spokesman Sutop Purwo Nugroho warned that the death toll was likely to rise further, as rescue teams were searching the worst-hit areas.
Some residents have now returned to their homes in the area, trying to salvage whatever they can.
Death toll rises to 62
At least 62 people are now known to have died after a tsunami hit the shores around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, government officials say.
Nearly 600 people were injured and another 20 are missing. Many houses were flattened in the area.
Saturday's devastating waves were possibly triggered by undersea landslides after the Krakatoa volcano erupted.
Stay with us - we'll be bringing you all the latest reports from our correspondents at the scene, local and international reaction, eyewitness accounts as well as footage and photos from the area.