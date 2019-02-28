Kim and Trump seek Hanoi breakthrough
Summary
- US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un are meeting for the second time
- They're following up on their historic meeting last year in Singapore, which delivered a vague but optimistic agreement
- The main topic of discussion is whether North Korea will ever agree to give up its nuclear weapons
- They may also discuss bringing a formal end to the Korean war, or reducing sanctions on North Korea
- The summit is taking place over two days in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi
- It kicked off on Wednesday when the leaders held a quick one-on-one chat, followed by dinner
