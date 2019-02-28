Vietnamese police in front of a summit banner

Kim and Trump seek Hanoi breakthrough

Summary

  1. US President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong-un are meeting for the second time
  2. They're following up on their historic meeting last year in Singapore, which delivered a vague but optimistic agreement
  3. The main topic of discussion is whether North Korea will ever agree to give up its nuclear weapons
  4. They may also discuss bringing a formal end to the Korean war, or reducing sanctions on North Korea
  5. The summit is taking place over two days in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi
  6. It kicked off on Wednesday when the leaders held a quick one-on-one chat, followed by dinner
