India-Pakistan tension escalates as 'jets shot down'

- Pakistan says it has shot down two Indian fighter jets in its airspace in Kashmir
- One Indian pilot has been seized on the ground, Islamabad says
- India media reports say a Pakistani jet that violated Indian airspace was also shot down
- On Tuesday, India targeted militants in Pakistan with air strikes
- The strikes followed a militant-claimed attack on 14 February that killed Indian troops
- The neighbours have fought two wars and a limited conflict over Kashmir
By Andreas Illmer, Yaroslav Lukov and Kevin Ponniah
All times stated are UK
Breaking'Pakistan had to respond'
Maj Gen Ghafoor says that Pakistan "had no alternative to respond" to Indian air strikes yesterday on its territory.
He says that India carried out "aggression" and claimed to have killed hundreds of militants.Pakistan has said the bombs caused no damage or casualties.
Pakistan army spokesman speaking now
A briefing from Pakistani military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor is under way where he is providing details on what unfolded this morning.
Recap: Tuesdays IAF airstrikes
After the Pulwama attack, tensions escalated even further when on Tuesday, India said it launched air strikes against militants in Pakistani territory.
The incident saw conflicting claims from India and Pakistan.
Pakistan said IAF planes flew into Pakistani airspace were forced back without causing damage or casualties. India however said the strikes killed large numbers of militants.
'Escalation not assured'
There is lots of speculation about what could happen next.
But analyst Ankit Panda says escalation is not assured and it's likely an overarching policy of restraint will remain in place.
What's the background to this?
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated when on 14 February, a suicide attack on an Indian security convoy in Pulwama, in Indian-administered Kashmir killed more than 40 paramilitary police.
That bombing was the deadliest attack on Indian forces in the region for decades.
The attack was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) but Pakistan denied it was involved. India however said its neighbour had a "direct hand" in the attack and accused it of providing sanctuary to the militant group.
Pakistan airspace 'shut down'
We are hearing that Pakistani airspace has been shutdown for commercial airlines.
A senior Civilian Aviation Authority official told BBC Urdu that planes in the air have been told to divert to the city of Karachi or return to their point of departure.
'No intention to escalate' - Pakistan's statement
In a statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry said the country's air forces "undertook strikes across Line of Control from within Pakistani airspace".
"This was not a retaliation to continued Indian belligerence. Pakistan has therefore, taken strikes at non military target, avoiding human loss and collateral damage. Sole purpose being to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self-defence.
"We have no intention of escalation, but are fully prepared to do so if forced into that paradigm," the statement said.
Live coverage begins
We are starting live coverage after a major escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan.
Pakistan has said it has shot down two Indian fighter jets in its territory and captured an Indian pilot.
India has not confirmed this.
Today's events follow nearly two weeks of growing tension, after a militant attack killed more than 40 Indian troops in disputed Kashmir on 14 February.