'Multiple fatalities' in NZ mosque shootings

One witness described how the attack started just as everyone was getting settled for prayer in the Al Noor mosque.

“Then suddenly the shooting started. It started in the main room but I was in the side room so I didn’t see who was shooting. But I saw that some people were running out through the room I was in - some people had blood on their body and some were limping."

"At that moment I realized that it was really serious. I tried to get out and hid behind my car. The shooting went on for six minutes or more and I could hear crying and screaming."