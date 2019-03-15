Live
'Multiple fatalities' in NZ mosque shootings
Summary
- Police say there are "multiple fatalities" after two mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand
- New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern says the attack is one of the country's "darkest hours"
- Police say they have one person in custody but warn more people may be involved
- Authorities have told all mosques to shut their doors till further notice and all Christchurch schools are on lockdown
Live Reporting
By Anna Jones and Andreas Illmer
All times stated are UK
Children on climate march
A reminder that a huge march was taking place today. School children in Christchurch, as in cities across the world, were taking part in a rally demanding action on climate change. After the shooting, police told those in Christchurch to go home.
This was PM Jacinda Ardern speaking to children in Puke Ariki, north of Wellington, earlier.
'Do not share link to shooting footage'
There have been several clips circulating on social media purporting to show the first shooting - the New Zealand Police are now urging people to stop sharing it.
Reactions from the UK
The Director of the UK's Islamophobia monitoring service Tell MAMA, Iman Atta, said he was appalled to hear about the New Zealand shooting.
"The killer appears to have put out a 'manifesto' based on white supremacist rhetoric which includes references to anti-Islamic comments. He mentions 'mass immigration' and 'an assault on our civilisation' and makes repeated references to his 'white identity'."
"Anti-Muslim hatred is fast becoming a global issue and a binding factor for extremist far right groups and individuals. It is a threat that needs to be taken seriously".
'This is not something I would ever expect'
Eyewitness: "I could hear crying and screaming"
One witness described how the attack started just as everyone was getting settled for prayer in the Al Noor mosque.
“Then suddenly the shooting started. It started in the main room but I was in the side room so I didn’t see who was shooting. But I saw that some people were running out through the room I was in - some people had blood on their body and some were limping."
"At that moment I realized that it was really serious. I tried to get out and hid behind my car. The shooting went on for six minutes or more and I could hear crying and screaming."
Christchurch schools in lockdown
All schools in the city are in lockdown. This is the warning on the website of one, Papanui High School, right now.
It says the lockdown will lift soon but that the area outside is under police control.
'I heard the big sound, the gun'
Mohamed Nazir was at the Al Noor mosque when the shooting took place.
All mosques told to close doors
A reminder of the unprecedented warning from the police commissioner in the past half hour. He told everyone across New Zealand to avoid going to mosques.
"Close your doors until you hear from us again."
'There may be other offenders'
Earlier New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern warned that the situation was still evolving, and that there could be more suspects at large.
She told reporters: "At the moment the police have stated they have one offender in custody, they have advised there may be other offenders. They are dealing with multiple scenes as well."
Reporters also pressed her on the identity of the person in custody, but she said she was not in a position to give any details.
Cricketer: 'We are extremely lucky'
The Test captain of the Bangladeshi cricket team has also tweeted about their narrow escape:
NZ cricket team send thoughts
The Bangladesh national cricket team was in the Al Noor mosque when the shooting happened. The New Zealand cricket team has posted this update on Twitter.
PM Ardern's press conference
This is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaking a few moments ago, describing the incident as "one of New Zealand's darkest days".
Police warn 'risk remains high'
Some more details from New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush's recent statement.
"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high."
The site of the two shootings
The two shootings took place at the Al Noor mosque west of the centre and in a second mosque in the eastern suburb of Linwood.
Here's what we know so far
Eyewitness: 'A pile of blood'
One of the witnesses who was in the Al Noor mosque describes the moment of the attack. "The guy just started firing shots, we all took for cover," Avam Ali told Radio New Zealand.
"We didn't hear no more shots and we got up and obviously some people from the mosque ran out, and they came back in a pile of blood, some had been shot and then about five minutes after that the police turned up and they escorted us outside."
PM: This is not who we are
"I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence. An act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are."
She says the victims of the attack should be safe in New Zealand. "This is their home."
PM: 'One of New Zealand's darkest days'
Ms Ardern says police are still dealing with an evolving situation.
"It I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days."
She confirms that one person is in custody.
BreakingNZ PM Jacinda Ardern is speaking
"Whilst I cannot give any confirmation on fatalities and casualties I can say this is one of New Zealand's darkest days. This is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."
PM: Migrants have made NZ their home
"Migrants and refugees have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. For the person who perpetuated this violence it is not."