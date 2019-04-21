Live
Attacks on Sri Lanka churches and hotels
Summary
- At least six blasts have hit hotels and churches across Sri Lanka with at least 137 dead and many more injured
- The five-star Shangri La, Kingsbury and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the heart of Colombo were targeted
- Congregations were taking part in Easter Sunday services at the churches when the blasts hit
- The death toll could rise significantly as hospitals report casualty figures
By Ayeshea Perera, Samanthi Dissanayake and Emma Thelwell
All times stated are UK
Restaurant hit on ground floor of major hotel
The Cinnamon Group, which owns the popular luxury hotel, Cinnamon Grand in the capital, tweeted saying a restaurant on the ground floor was hit by an explosion.
'All measures taken to ensure peace'
Sri Lankan minister Harsha de Silva has asked people not to speculate about who could be responsible for the attack.
The heads of the army, navy and air force have also met with the prime minister, and an official statement is expected soon.
Churches targeted on Easter Sunday
At least 30 people died at the Roman Catholic church of St. Anthony's
Hospitals have situation under control
This very useful thread from journalist Marianne David sets out the latest updates from Sri Lanka's National Hospitals Director. It has a breakdown of the number of dead and injured at each location and an update on how emergency rooms are coping. He says that blood donations are not needed - and that hospitals have all they need to cope with the crisis.
Evening Easter masses cancelled
The archbishop of Colombo has just put out a statement that all evening Easter masses have been cancelled in view of the attacks on churches.
Local media report that all leave of police and other security personnel have been cancelled.
Forty-five bodies at national hospital
The director of the national hospital in Colombo has said that 45 bodies there, including those of nine foreigners.
He said there are also a large number of injured.
All government schools closed for two days
All government schools will be closed on 22nd and 23rd of April, says Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam. Sri Lanka has just emerged from more than a week of celebration with schools closed for the new year last weekend with Easter following very swiftly afterwards. Schools were due to open again on Monday.
'Well planned, well-coordinated attack'
BBC reporter Azzam Ameen at the scene
BBC Radio 5 Live
A reporter for the BBC's Sinhala Service, Azzam Ameen, is at the scene of one of the attacks, at Saint Anthony's Church in Colombo.
He says: "No one was expecting it, it was a peaceful Sunday morning – everyone was going for their Easter Sunday prayers and then suddenly, this attack.
"I’ve spoken to several priests who were in the church and they were really shocked. The intelligence police too – they were shocked. It was a well planned, well-coordinated attack.
"I’ve spoken to the security chief who was there and they are really clueless at the moment. It’s too early to say who is behind it.
"After the Tamil Tigers, who were eradicated in 2009, Sri Lanka hasn’t really seen this kind of incident – Sri Lankans are shocked at the moment.
"Security has been tightened in all the major cities as there is some panic – expecting more attacks."
Security increased at airport
Security has been tightened around the country, including its main international airport.
The state-run Daily News newspaper said heavy security has been deployed with several emergency teams brought in.
BreakingDeath toll rises once more - to 137
The death toll is rising quickly and the latest count puts the number of dead at 137. Hundreds more have been injured and are being treated in hospitals around the country.
Sri Lanka's prime minister calls for calm
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has just put this statement out on Twitter.
'Foreigners among the dead' - AFP
AFP news agency is reporting one police official who spoke on condition of anonymity that foreigners have been reported among the dead.
Sri Lanka Red Cross quashes false rumours
Sri Lanka's Red Cross has put out a message, which acts as a timely warning about the unverified speculation prone to spread across social media in the wake of events like these.
Images and videos are being circulated widely on social media in Sri Lanka, especially WhatsApp, showing dead, injured, the moment the blast occurred and theories on as to who is responsible.
'We ran inside and saw bodies inside the church'
An eyewitness speaking to BBC Sinhala's Azzam Ameen describes running into the church after hearing an explosion and seeing bodies lying on the floor.
"We heard the blasts around 8.45am. People came running out, shouting that others had died. We ran into the church and saw the bodies and we covered them with plastic. The police arrived after that and cleared everyone from the area," the man, who identified himself only as Kamal said.
He said that there were around 500 to 600 people inside the church - one of Sri Lanka's most historic - for Easter service.
Calls for public to donate blood
As the toll keeps rising, the National Blood Transfusion Service has put out an appeal for the public to donate blood.
BreakingAt least 100 killed in Sri Lanka attacks
At least 100 people are confirmed to have been killed in the blasts to hit across Sri Lanka. Some reports suggest the toll is likely to rise even further
'Prime Minister chairing emergency meeting'
The Sri Lankan cabinet is in an emergency meeting chaired by the prime minister.
"At least 26 dead bodies are inside Kochchikade Church according to the Police, We are shocked, PM is chairing an emergency meeting" minister Mano Ganeshan told reporters after visiting the St Anthony's church in Colombo.
Church puts appeal out on Facebook
St Sebastian's Church, Katuwapitiya in the town of Negombo, just north of Colombo put out an appeal on its Facebook page with pictures of damage to the building: "Please come and help if your family members are there", the appeal simply says.
The port city of Negombo has a large Catholic population - approximately 65% .
Sri Lanka president appeals for calm
Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena addressed the nation and appealed for calm in the wake of the attacks.
He has assured the people that "all security personnel" have been deployed to prevent further attacks and find out who is responsible for the serial blasts.
Death toll at 50 and rising
The death toll from the blasts has been put at about 50 by police sources, with reports it could rise further as hospitals report their casualty figures.