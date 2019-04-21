Attacks on Sri Lanka churches and hotels

Reuters Copyright: Reuters At least 30 people were killed at St Anthony's church Image caption: At least 30 people were killed at St Anthony's church

A reporter for the BBC's Sinhala Service, Azzam Ameen, is at the scene of one of the attacks, at Saint Anthony's Church in Colombo.

He says: "No one was expecting it, it was a peaceful Sunday morning – everyone was going for their Easter Sunday prayers and then suddenly, this attack.

"I’ve spoken to several priests who were in the church and they were really shocked. The intelligence police too – they were shocked. It was a well planned, well-coordinated attack.

"I’ve spoken to the security chief who was there and they are really clueless at the moment. It’s too early to say who is behind it.

"After the Tamil Tigers, who were eradicated in 2009, Sri Lanka hasn’t really seen this kind of incident – Sri Lankans are shocked at the moment.

"Security has been tightened in all the major cities as there is some panic – expecting more attacks."