Watch as protesters and police fight running battles
What has happened so far?
Monday morning was relatively calm compared with the ferocity of the previous night where intense clashes saw police try and fail to storm the campus. But as the day wore on the confrontations intensified. So far today:
Protesters attempted to leave the campus early in the morning only to retreat in the face of police tear gas
Elsewhere in the city, protesters attempted to divert police by setting up roadblocks. Many were arrested in large numbers
In the heart of the city's financial district at lunchtime office workers came out to protest, a pattern seen during last week's protests too
Police urged protesters to leave "in an orderly manner" and blamed "masked radicals" inside the campus for the violence
The government announced that schools across the territory will remain closed for another day
Scenes from the protest campus
The latest images from the Polytechnic University (PolyU) campus, where riot police have been detaining protesters trying to leave the area, go some way to convey the chaos and destruction that has unfolded over the past 24 hours.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to the BBC’s live coverage of the ongoing stand-off
between the hundreds of protesters inside Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University
and police surrounding the campus.
Ever since intense clashes erupted at the
campus overnight, police and protesters across the city have been engaged in a tense game of cat and
mouse.
We’ll be bringing you analysis and all the latest
updates from our reporters on the ground.
In 100 words: What is this all about?
For months, Hong Kong has been rocked by anti-government protests and the situation shows no sign of calming down.
It's easy to lose sight of what it's all about, so here's all the background you need to know in 100 or 500 words - you can read each individually or in turn.
'Arrests were pretty brutal'
Journalist Laurel Chor tweets that she saw "multiple subdued protesters getting dragged along concrete" and that several of them "had bloodied faces".
