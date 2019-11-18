A protester (L) is beaten by riot police while attempting to find safe passage out of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus in Hung Hom district of Hong Kong on November 18, 2019
Live

Campus clashes as Hong Kong protest intensifies

By Saira Asher, Samanthi Dissanayake and Yaroslav Lukov

All times stated are UK

  1. In 100 words: What is this all about?

    Protesters clash with police in Hong Kong. Photo: 18 Novembe 2019
    For months, Hong Kong has been rocked by anti-government protests and the situation shows no sign of calming down.

    It's easy to lose sight of what it's all about, so here's all the background you need to know in 100 or 500 words - you can read each individually or in turn.

  2. 'Arrests were pretty brutal'

    Journalist Laurel Chor tweets that she saw "multiple subdued protesters getting dragged along concrete" and that several of them "had bloodied faces".

  3. Watch as protesters and police fight running battles

  4. What has happened so far?

    Monday morning was relatively calm compared with the ferocity of the previous night where intense clashes saw police try and fail to storm the campus. But as the day wore on the confrontations intensified. So far today:

    • Protesters attempted to leave the campus early in the morning only to retreat in the face of police tear gas
    • Elsewhere in the city, protesters attempted to divert police by setting up roadblocks. Many were arrested in large numbers
    • In the heart of the city's financial district at lunchtime office workers came out to protest, a pattern seen during last week's protests too
    • Police urged protesters to leave "in an orderly manner" and blamed "masked radicals" inside the campus for the violence
    • The government announced that schools across the territory will remain closed for another day

  5. Scenes from the protest campus

    The latest images from the Polytechnic University (PolyU) campus, where riot police have been detaining protesters trying to leave the area, go some way to convey the chaos and destruction that has unfolded over the past 24 hours.

    Riot police arrest a protester at the Polytechnic University campus in Hong Kong
    Image caption: A police officer points a gun at a man at the Polytechnic University campus
    An injured protester is held by the police at the PolyU campus
    Image caption: Injuries were visible on some of those eventually arrested by police
    Protesters attempt to find safe passage out of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus as riot police fire tear gas and move in
    Image caption: As the police moved in they fired tear gas
    A riot police officer points a gun at protesters
    Image caption: Police say tear gas was fired because "a large group of masked rioters...suddenly charged at cordons"

  6. Welcome to our live coverage

    Welcome to the BBC’s live coverage of the ongoing stand-off between the hundreds of protesters inside Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University and police surrounding the campus.

    Ever since intense clashes erupted at the campus overnight, police and protesters across the city have been engaged in a tense game of cat and mouse.

    We’ll be bringing you analysis and all the latest updates from our reporters on the ground.

    Anti-government protesters flee from the police at Hong Kong Polytechnic Universitys campus on November 18, 2019 in Hong Kong
