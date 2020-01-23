I’ve been trying to look for people in Wuhan to talk about how life is like after the city was put into a lockdown, but many are not willing to speak on record for fear of possible repercussions.

The city is quiet – also partly because the Chinese New Year is coming this Saturday. Wuhan is a major transportation hub and home to many universities.

People are worried about the spread of the disease, but things are still calm for now. Some of the people told me they were going to stay home during the Chinese New Year holiday, instead of visiting relatives, to minimise contact with others.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Most are wearing face masks now, which didn’t happen before – and some are blaming the government for not revealing the severity of the outbreak. One told me only pharmacies and supermarkets are still open.

But hospitals are full and patients need to wait for four to five hours just to see doctors, even when they display respiratory symptoms.