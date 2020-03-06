China announces more imported coronavirus cases

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco remain stuck onboard.

The national coast guard has flown coronavirus test kits onto the ship by helicopter. There are around 35 people with flu-like symptoms on board and until they have all tested negative, no one will be allowed to disembark.

"I can't get over how the news is sensationalizing our ship," one passenger told news agency AFP.

"There were two cases on the previous cruise and they act like everybody on board has the plague."