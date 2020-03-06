Helicopter delivering to cruise ship
Live

China announces more imported coronavirus cases

Live Reporting

By Owen Amos, Yvette Tan and Andreas Illmer

All times stated are UK

  1. 'They act like everyone has the plague'

    Helicopter flying towards the Grand Princess
    Copyright: Reuters

    Passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco remain stuck onboard.

    The national coast guard has flown coronavirus test kits onto the ship by helicopter. There are around 35 people with flu-like symptoms on board and until they have all tested negative, no one will be allowed to disembark.

    "I can't get over how the news is sensationalizing our ship," one passenger told news agency AFP.

    "There were two cases on the previous cruise and they act like everybody on board has the plague."

  2. Welcome to today's coverage

    Hello and welcome to today's rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Here's a quick glance at some of the major developments that have unfolded over the past few hours:

    • More coronavirus cases in China have been brought in from other virus-hit countries. Of the country's 17 new cases outside Hubei on Thursday - 16 were imported in
    • Australia has now ordered its first school closure, after a 16-year-old student tested positive
    • South Korea have confirmed 518 more cases, bringing the total number of cases to 6,284. Some 43 people have died
    • Saudi Arabia has re-opened two of the most holy religious sites in Islam - they were previously closed for cleaning
    • Thousands of passengers on a cruise ship still remain quarantined off the coast of the US state of San Francisco. Helicopters have dropped in testing kits
    • The UK has reported its first death - a woman in her 70s with underlying health problems
