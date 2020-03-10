It's Holi - the festival of colours that marks the beginning of spring - in India today. That means that people would usually be walking around with bright orange, pink and green skin, and public spaces would be stained with coloured powder.
This year however, celebrations could be a lot milder. Fears over the spread of coronavirus have already prompted several high profile figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to say that they would not participate in any public Holi gatherings.
Several planned celebrations for the festival were subsequently cancelled.
Warnings about coronavirus in the country are everywhere. It's on radio, television, public hoardings and even your mobile phone - a recorded message that tells you to wash your hands and visit a doctor at the first sign of a symptom plays every time you try to make a call.
Italy's 'darkest hour'
The whole of Italy has been told to stay at home in an unprecedented move aimed at containing the coronavirus.
The lockdown was originally confined to northern Italy but as the death toll began to climb, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said "strong and severe measures" were needed.
People will be forbidden to gather in public and all schools and universities will be closed until 3 April.
All sporting events have been suspended nationwide.
Only those with a valid work or family reason that cannot be postponed will be allowed to travel.
Mr Conte has described the outbreak as Italy's "darkest hour", but added that "we will make it".
Chinese President Xi makes first appearance in Wuhan
This is Mr Xi's first trip to the city of Wuhan since the outbreak began late last year.
He will "visit and express regards to medical workers, military officers and soldiers, patients and residents" amongst others, said state media outlet Xinhua.
His trip to Wuhan, in Hubei province, comes as the number of new infections in China has been steadily decreasing.
China's National Health Commission reported 19 new virus cases on Tuesday - 17 of which were from Wuhan and two of which were imported cases.
It's the third straight day of no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases outside of Hubei.
"It's obvious Xi could not have visited Wuhan earlier because the risk of him contracting the virus was too high initially," Professor Zhang Ming of Renmin University told Reuters. "He is now there to reap the harvest."
Australia reaches 100 cases
However almost all of them - excluding three deaths - are pretty mild cases, says the nation's chief medical officer Dr Brendan Murphy.
He said over half of Australia's infected patients so far have recovered.
Australia has still only recorded one case of "community transmission", which happened in an outbreak in northern Sydney. That shut downs schools, an aged care home and is affecting a hospital.
"New South Wales and Sydney
is still the significantly biggest part of our outbreak in Australia," Mr Murphy said.
Authorities say they're at the point where they're still fighting to contain the disease - so their focus is on returned travellers and people who have been in touch with confirmed cases.
Asian markets still on edge over oil price war
Asian stock markets traded cautiously on Tuesday as investors came to terms with "Black Monday".
Global shares took a battering on Monday as they reacted badly to the threat of an oil price war breaking out.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped more than 3% at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday morning.
Having fallen 5% on Monday, Japanese shares have hit their lowest level since April 2017.
Qantas cuts almost quarter of flights
Australia's Qantas airline is making deeper cuts to its flights, with Asia and the US hit the hardest.
The company said it would reduce international flights by nearly 25% as it sees demand fall from passengers worried about the coronavirus.
Qantas and its budget airline Jetstar will reduce operations for the next six months.
It is the latest carrier to make cutbacks, aimed at weathering the storm from a sharp drop in passengers.
Passengers get off US virus-hit cruise liner
Around 2,500 passengers who were stranded for days on board a US cruise liner have now begun to disembark. Nineteen crew members and two passengers have tested positive.
All those needing immediate treatment were taken off first and driven away in ambulances. All Americans who do not need treatment will be quarantined for two weeks.
Several hundred foreigners will be flown home.
Mongolia confirms its first case
The country's first patient is said to be a 57-year old French man who traveled to Mongolia from France, transiting through Moscow.
The government has since identified 42 people he met and 120 people who had close contact with him.
The man, who works for a local firm, is said to be in stable condition.
Drive-through testing!
Such a clinic has been set up in the state of South Australia, and if it's successful more could be opened reports Australian media.
You can't just roll up out of nowhere though. Patients need the green light from a doctor.
