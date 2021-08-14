Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The US says an evacuation force of 3,000 troops has begun arriving in Afghanistan, and most will have touched down by the end of the weekend.

America intends to airlift thousands of people a day out of Kabul, including most of the staff at its embassy in Kabul.

Meanwhile the UK, which is sending 600 troops to aid the evacuation of British nationals and former Afghan staff, has said staffing at its embassy would be reduced to an absolute minimum. Germany plans to do the same.

Denmark and Norway are closing their embassies altogether.