Taliban in Helmand
Taliban close in on Afghan capital Kabul

Edited by Tiffany Wertheimer

  1. Foreign troops begin evacuating embassies

    Picture of US flag and helicopter
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The US says an evacuation force of 3,000 troops has begun arriving in Afghanistan, and most will have touched down by the end of the weekend.

    America intends to airlift thousands of people a day out of Kabul, including most of the staff at its embassy in Kabul.

    Meanwhile the UK, which is sending 600 troops to aid the evacuation of British nationals and former Afghan staff, has said staffing at its embassy would be reduced to an absolute minimum. Germany plans to do the same.

    Denmark and Norway are closing their embassies altogether.

  2. How the Taliban gained ground so quickly

    Jonathan Beale

    BBC defence correspondent

    Picture of Taliban fighter
    Copyright: EPA

    The speed of the Taliban advance in Afghanistan appears to have taken many by surprise.

    So how did it unravel so quickly?

    The US and its Nato allies - including the UK - have spent the best part of the last 20 years training and equipping the Afghan security forces.

    The Afghan government should, in theory, still hold the upper hand with a larger force at its disposal. Afghan security forces number more than 300,000, on paper at least.

    But the Afghan army and police have a troubled history of high casualties, desertions and corruption.

    Read more here.

  3. Desperation as thousands flee the Taliban

    The security situation in Afghanistan is causing a humanitarian crisis.

    Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced. Many have fled to the capital Kabul, where they are sleeping on the streets and barely able to access basic needs.

    The UN Secretary General, António Guterres has said the situation is spinning out of control, and has appealed to neighbouring countries to keep their borders open to allow people to reach safety.

  4. Welcome to our live coverage

    We will bring you the latest news and reaction on the Taliban’s rapid advance in Afghanistan.

    Here are some of the most recent developments:

    • The Taliban now control most of northern Afghanistan and half of its regional capitals
    • Heavy fighting has broken out in Mara-i-Sharif - the only major city still under government control in the north
    • Clashes have also broken out in Maidan Shar, a provincial capital just 40km (25 miles) from the capital Kabul.
    • Mohammad Ismail Khan, a militia commander who had been helping to lead the fight against the Taliban, was detained by the Taliban on Friday. They released video footage of him speaking, apparently under duress
    • A number of countries have announced plans to evacuate their citizens from the country including the US, UK, Norway and Finland. Meanwhile, France has reiterated calls for its citizens to leave as soon as possible
    • United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that “Afghanistan is spinning out of control”.
