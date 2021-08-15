We will bring you the latest news from Afghanistan, where the Taliban have continued to make significant gains overnight. In the latest developments:
Live Reporting
Edited by Alix Kroeger
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
The capital Kabul is now the only major city left in government hands
-
On Sunday the Taliban took the key eastern city of Jalalabad without resistance, hours after Mazar-i-Sharif - another major centre - also fell, largely without a fight
-
The US is activating some 5,000 troops to help get its nationals and Afghans who worked alongside them out of the country. There are reports US embassy staff in Kabul are already being evacuated.
-
President Joe Biden has released a statement defending his handling of the withdrawal and response to the Taliban advance.
Welcome to our live coverage
We will bring you the latest news from Afghanistan, where the Taliban have continued to make significant gains overnight.
In the latest developments: