In her long life as a US politician, Nancy Pelosi has been a vocal critic of the Chinese leadership, denouncing its human rights record.

In 1991, two years after large-scale protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square were crushed by the Chinese government, she visited the square and displayed a banner honouring the demonstrators.

"To those who died for democracy in China," the hand-painted banner read.

The police closed in quickly, roughing up reporters who were covering the event and chasing the lawmakers out of the square.

For its part, the Chinese government has made no secret of its disdain for Mrs Pelosi, once labelling her "full of lies and disinformation".

She has also tried to pass letters of protest to previous Chinese leaders, including calling for the release of Tibetan and Chinese activists from prison.

"For heads of state to go to China in light of a genocide that is ongoing - while you're sitting there in your seat - really begs the question, what moral authority do you have to speak again about human rights any place in the world?" she said, referring to China’s crackdown on the Uyghur population and other mostly-Muslim ethnic groups in the north-western region of Xinjiang, as China prepared to host the 2022 Winter Olympics earlier this year.

