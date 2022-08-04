China kicks off massive military drills around Taiwan

Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, made the trip as part of a wider Asian tour.
China vehemently opposed the trip and called it a violation of its sovereignty because it claims the self-governing island as its own territory and has vowed to unify it with the mainland, by force if necessary.
Beijing had warned of serious consequences if Pelosi did visit.
It later announced what it called "necessary and just" military drills in seas around Taiwan and its defence ministry has admitted that some exercises may breach Taiwan's territorial waters.
China military says it has been firing in Taiwan Strait
The Eastern Military Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said that it carried out long-range firing in precision strikes at specific areas in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait at about 13:00 local time (05:00 GMT).
The strikes, part of planned exercises, achieved the "expected results", it said.
Taiwan 'preparing for war without seeking war'
The Taiwan military says China is using the unprecedented drills to try to change the status quo with the drills.
"We seek no escalation, but we don't stand down when it comes to security and sovereignty," the defence ministry said in a tweet.
In a separate statement, the defence ministry said it would "uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war", and would avoid causing disputes.
On Thursday, the foreign ministry also urged the global community to call on China to halt military activity.
Military helicopters fly past Chinese mainland
Here are some images from earlier on Thursday, showing Chinese military helicopters flying past China's Pingtan island ahead of military drills.
Pingtan island lies across the Taiwan Strait form Taiwan and is one of mainland China's closest points to the island.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
China FM calls Pelosi visit manic and highly irrational
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reiterated Beijing's stance towards US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan - calling it "manic, irresponsible and highly irrational".
Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Foreign Ministers meeting in Cambodia, he said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert a crisis, but that it would never allow its core interests to be hurt.
But others at the same meeting urged restraint.
"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"We hope de-escalation happens... and normalcy returns to the Taiwan Strait," Kung Phoak, Cambodia's deputy foreign minister told reporters.
Ball is in Xi's court - this is his response
Stephen McDonell
BBC News, China correspondent
Not so long ago, Beijing's plan with Taiwan involved engagement. Young people from the mainland were backpacking around the self-ruled island, and businesses from Taiwan were popping up all over China.
However, the approach under Chinese President Xi Jinping has become much more belligerent, with ever more pressure being applied on Taipei.
Those with more militaristic tendencies in the upper echelons of power in Beijing must have secretly welcomed the visit by Ms Pelosi. It has provided an ideal excuse to ramp up the war games around Taiwan in preparation for what they see as the inevitable day when it will be seized by force.
For decades, China's Communist Party-controlled media has been churning out similar rhetoric on Taiwan, but the idea of a war to reclaim it never felt any closer.
Chinese navy ships briefly cross median line - Reuters
Around 10 Chinese navy ships briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told news agency Reuters.
The median line is the informal dividing line in the Taiwan Strait between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.
Taiwan has deployed missile systems to track Chinese air force activity near the median line and navy ships remain close to monitor Chinese navy activity, said the source, who declined to be identified.
Where is China holding drills?
Three of the six zones China has declared for its drills intrude into Taiwan's 12-mile limit.
Taiwan's defence ministry has already called the move a breach of UN conventions, and said it amounts to an air and sea blockade against the island.
BBCCopyright: BBC
China and Taiwan: The basics
Why do China and Taiwan have poor relations? China sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary
How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces
Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself
Live Reporting
Edited by Tom Spender
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
- Why do China and Taiwan have poor relations? China sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary
- How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces
- Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself
-
The live fire drills began at 12:00 local time (04:00 GMT) and in several areas were due to take place within 12 miles of the island
-
Taiwan said China was trying to change the status quo in the region
-
Ms Pelosi made a brief but controversial visit to Taiwan, which China regards as a breakaway province. She arrived on Tuesday and left less than 24 hours later
-
The drills are Beijing's main response, although it has also blocked some trade with the island
What’s the context to all this?
China's biggest-ever military exercises in the seas around Taiwan follow US politician Nancy Pelosi's visit.
Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, made the trip as part of a wider Asian tour.
China vehemently opposed the trip and called it a violation of its sovereignty because it claims the self-governing island as its own territory and has vowed to unify it with the mainland, by force if necessary.
Beijing had warned of serious consequences if Pelosi did visit.
It later announced what it called "necessary and just" military drills in seas around Taiwan and its defence ministry has admitted that some exercises may breach Taiwan's territorial waters.
China military says it has been firing in Taiwan Strait
The Eastern Military Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said that it carried out long-range firing in precision strikes at specific areas in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait at about 13:00 local time (05:00 GMT).
The strikes, part of planned exercises, achieved the "expected results", it said.
Taiwan 'preparing for war without seeking war'
The Taiwan military says China is using the unprecedented drills to try to change the status quo with the drills.
"We seek no escalation, but we don't stand down when it comes to security and sovereignty," the defence ministry said in a tweet.
In a separate statement, the defence ministry said it would "uphold the principle of preparing for war without seeking war", and would avoid causing disputes.
On Thursday, the foreign ministry also urged the global community to call on China to halt military activity.
Military helicopters fly past Chinese mainland
Here are some images from earlier on Thursday, showing Chinese military helicopters flying past China's Pingtan island ahead of military drills.
Pingtan island lies across the Taiwan Strait form Taiwan and is one of mainland China's closest points to the island.
China FM calls Pelosi visit manic and highly irrational
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has reiterated Beijing's stance towards US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan - calling it "manic, irresponsible and highly irrational".
Speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Foreign Ministers meeting in Cambodia, he said China had made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert a crisis, but that it would never allow its core interests to be hurt.
But others at the same meeting urged restraint.
"There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"We hope de-escalation happens... and normalcy returns to the Taiwan Strait," Kung Phoak, Cambodia's deputy foreign minister told reporters.
Ball is in Xi's court - this is his response
Stephen McDonell
BBC News, China correspondent
Not so long ago, Beijing's plan with Taiwan involved engagement. Young people from the mainland were backpacking around the self-ruled island, and businesses from Taiwan were popping up all over China.
However, the approach under Chinese President Xi Jinping has become much more belligerent, with ever more pressure being applied on Taipei.
Those with more militaristic tendencies in the upper echelons of power in Beijing must have secretly welcomed the visit by Ms Pelosi. It has provided an ideal excuse to ramp up the war games around Taiwan in preparation for what they see as the inevitable day when it will be seized by force.
For decades, China's Communist Party-controlled media has been churning out similar rhetoric on Taiwan, but the idea of a war to reclaim it never felt any closer.
That's not the case now.
Read more on this.
Chinese navy ships briefly cross median line - Reuters
Around 10 Chinese navy ships briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Thursday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told news agency Reuters.
The median line is the informal dividing line in the Taiwan Strait between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.
Taiwan has deployed missile systems to track Chinese air force activity near the median line and navy ships remain close to monitor Chinese navy activity, said the source, who declined to be identified.
Where is China holding drills?
Three of the six zones China has declared for its drills intrude into Taiwan's 12-mile limit.
Taiwan's defence ministry has already called the move a breach of UN conventions, and said it amounts to an air and sea blockade against the island.
China and Taiwan: The basics
Read more: China and Taiwan: A really simple guide
Welcome to our coverage
Hello and welcome, as we start our live page coverage as China kicks off its largest ever military exercises in the seas around Taiwan.
A furious Beijing kicked off the exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei on Wednesday.