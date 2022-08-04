China kicks off massive military drills around Taiwan

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

China's biggest-ever military exercises in the seas around Taiwan follow US politician Nancy Pelosi's visit.

Pelosi, the most senior US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, made the trip as part of a wider Asian tour.

China vehemently opposed the trip and called it a violation of its sovereignty because it claims the self-governing island as its own territory and has vowed to unify it with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing had warned of serious consequences if Pelosi did visit.

It later announced what it called "necessary and just" military drills in seas around Taiwan and its defence ministry has admitted that some exercises may breach Taiwan's territorial waters.