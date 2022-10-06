This is a profoundly shocking incident for Thailand, a country which has relatively high levels of gun violence but rarely experiences mass shootings involving schools and children. At this stage the motive of the former police officer who the authorities say carried out the shooting is unclear, but they say he was recently dismissed from the police force. He apparently killed his family, as well as the victims in the day centre and then himself. The last such incident in Thailand was the killing of 29 people in a shopping centre by a soldier in 2020. That incident raised serious questions about the security of firearms in army bases. At this stage no-one knows what led to this terrible incident; it is relatively common for people to own firearms in Thailand and a former police officer would have little difficulty acquiring a gun.
The death toll now stands at at least 34 people, multiple reports say.
At least 12 more people have been wounded.
Youngest victims were just two years old
Three of the children killed were aged two, Reuters reports quoting a local police official.
More than 20 children died in the attack, reports say.
Shooting is a shocking event - Thai PM
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has expressed his deepest condolences to the victims' families and described the shooting as a "shocking" event.
"My deepest condolences to the bereaved and injured families."
In his Facebook message, he also ordered all emergency agencies to the scene.
Mass shootings in Thailand are rare
Mass shootings in Thailand are rare although the rate of gun ownership is relatively high for the region.
Illegal weapons are also common, according to the Reuters news agency.
In 2020 a soldier killed 29 people and injured dozens more in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
He had been angry over the result of a property deal.
Gunman first shot staff including pregnant woman
Some more detail is emerging about the attack.
About 30 children were inside the building when the shooter approached just after lunchtime, a district official told Reuters.
He shot four or five staff - including a teacher who was eight months pregnant, Jidapa Boonsom told Reuters news agency.
"At first people thought it was fireworks," she said.
Shooting took place in rural region
The shooting took place in the largely rural Nong Bua Lamphu province in northern Thailand, about 500km (310 miles) north of Bangkok.
The nursery where the attack took place
The attack took place at the Nong Bua child development centre in north-eastern Thailand's Nong Bua Lamphu province.
Police say a former officer who had been fired by the force - Panya Kamrab - carried out the massacre before kiling himself.
23 children among the dead - police
Police say at least 23 children are among the victims.
The gunman had stormed the centre armed with a gun and a knife.
At least 28 people have been killed after a former police officer opened fire at a pre-school child daycare centre in Thailand, police say.