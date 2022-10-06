This is a profoundly shocking incident for Thailand, a country which has relatively high levels of gun violence but rarely experiences mass shootings involving schools and children.

At this stage the motive of the former police officer who the authorities say carried out the shooting is unclear, but they say he was recently dismissed from the police force.

He apparently killed his family, as well as the victims in the day centre and then himself. The last such incident in Thailand was the killing of 29 people in a shopping centre by a soldier in 2020.

That incident raised serious questions about the security of firearms in army bases.

At this stage no-one knows what led to this terrible incident; it is relatively common for people to own firearms in Thailand and a former police officer would have little difficulty acquiring a gun.