People receive medical help from rescue team members at the scene where dozens of people were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea, October 29, 2022
Seoul Halloween crush kills 120

  1. People fell over in narrow alley causing crowd to surge - reports

    Authorities said they are investigating the exact cause of the incident in Seoul.

    The deadly incident occurred on a hill where people at the top fell over, causing a massive crush.

    The incident took place at about 22:20 local time (13:20 GMT), after a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during Halloween celebrations, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, told Reuters news agency.

    There were reportedly 100,000 revellers in the area. Social media messages posted earlier in the evening show some remarking that the tourist district of Itaewon was so crowded that it felt unsafe.

  2. Still unclear how many are injured

    At least 120 people are understood to have been killed in a crush during Halloween celebrations in in Seoul's Itaewon district.

    It was the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic.

    "The area is still chaotic so we are still trying to figure out the exact number of people injured," Moon Hyun-joo, an official at the National Fire Agency told Reuters news agency.

    Foreign nationals are reported to be among the many transferred to nearby hospitals.

  3. Emergency workers took bodies away one by one - eyewitness

    The BBC's Hosu Lee visited the scene soon after the first reports emerged.

    He says he saw "a lot of medical staff, a lot of ambulances, they were taking the bodies away one by one".

    Lee adds there were thousands among the crowds, and a number of bodies covered in blue sheets, alongside a "ton of police".

    "A lot of young people have gathered here tonight," Lee says. "A lot of people came to the party and club, wearing costumes and a lot of people I've seen distraught and sad and there are chaotic scenes."

  4. WATCH: Panic as Seoul crowd surges

    Video caption: South Korea Halloween crush: Video shows panic as crowd surges

    Videos from the scene show people struggling in dense crowds and and emergency workers attending.

    Cries of distress can be heard amid the chaos.

    Currently officials say more than 150 people have been injured.

    The number of fatalities is still unclear.

  5. South Korea crush - latest updates

    A deadly crush in South Korea's capital has killed scores. Here's what we know:

    • 120 people have been killed - and 100 injured
    • The accident occurred as huge crowds gathered in a popular nightlife area to celebrate Halloween
    • It was the first outdoor no-mask Halloween event since the pandemic
