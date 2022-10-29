Authorities said they are investigating the exact cause of the incident in Seoul.

The deadly incident occurred on a hill where people at the top fell over, causing a massive crush.

The incident took place at about 22:20 local time (13:20 GMT), after a large number of people fell down in a narrow alley during Halloween celebrations, Choi Sung-beom, head of the Yongsan Fire Station, told Reuters news agency.

There were reportedly 100,000 revellers in the area. Social media messages posted earlier in the evening show some remarking that the tourist district of Itaewon was so crowded that it felt unsafe.