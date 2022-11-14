Biden and Xi to meet in Bali as US-China ties sour

After numerous phone calls and virtual meetings, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will once again get a chance to size each other up in person in Bali.

The meeting between the heads of the world’s biggest superpowers will be their first since Biden took office.

Xi has spent most of the pandemic in China and only recently began travelling overseas again.

They’re likely to talk about Taiwan - there have been fears of a military escalation over the self-ruled island which is claimed by Beijing.

In recent weeks, US officials have warned that China may escalate plans to invade Taiwan.

Biden has also said repeatedly the US would defend Taiwan if this happens, though officials have rowed back his statements.

But most experts believe that any conflict between the US and China is more likely to arise because of a miscalculation than because of China actually invading Taiwan.

Last Thursday both Biden and China signalled they hoped to avoid a conflict over the island.

Speaking to reporters, Biden said he wants both leaders to “lay out what each of our red lines are” and explain “critical national interests”.

This way they can “determine whether or not they conflict with one another… And if they do, how to resolve and how to work it out”.

Meanwhile, China’s foreign ministry has said the US should work together with China to avoid misunderstandings and misjudgements.

But it also said that while it wants peace with US, “the Taiwan question” is at the core of its interests.