China Covid protests spread to major cities

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of protests against strict lockdown measures in China – an unusually open defiance that has spread into the country's biggest\ncities. Demonstrations have continued into the night in the capital Beijing\nand China's biggest city, Shanghai – where some have called for President Xi Jinping\nto resign. Protesters blame Xi's zero-Covid approach, centring on mass\ntesting, quarantines and snap lockdowns. Stick with us as we cover the latest.
