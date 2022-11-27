BBC breaking news graphic
China Covid protests spread to major cities

  1. Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of protests against strict lockdown measures in China – an unusually open defiance that has spread into the country's biggest cities.

    Demonstrations have continued into the night in the capital Beijing and China's biggest city, Shanghai – where some have called for President Xi Jinping to resign.

    Protesters blame Xi's zero-Covid approach, centring on mass testing, quarantines and snap lockdowns.

    Stick with us as we cover the latest.

