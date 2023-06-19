Hello and welcome to our coverage of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s long-anticipated visit to China.

Blinken arrived in Beijing on Sunday, when he met the Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang. Today he is scheduled to meet China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi.

Blinken’s trip was originally planned for earlier this year, but was abruptly postponed after a large Chinese balloon - about as tall as the Leaning Tower of Pisa - started floating across the US.

The US says it was a spy balloon, China says it was a weather device blown off course. Whatever it was, a US fighter jet shot it down, heightening tensions between the two countries.

Neither side has spoken with any confidence of a major diplomatic breakthrough being made on this visit, but experts hope that opening the dialogue is a step towards improving ties.

Stick with us as we bring you the latest news and analysis.