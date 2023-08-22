Eight
people are stuck in the cable car. Six of them are between ten and 16 years old. They are students.
Gulfaraz
is not a student, he is 20 years old.
There is also a heart patient in this cable car. He is
16 years old. He has been unconscious for the past two hours, according to
Gulfaraz.
We were told this an hour ago by Gulfaraz but his phone
is now silent.
In pictures: Helicopter arrives at suspended cable car
We've been sent these pictures by Altaf Hussain, a teacher at another local school.
He is currently at the scene, where he witnessed a solider travel down a rope from a helicopter towards the cable car a little earlier.
A beautiful area with no road infrastructure
Zubair Khan
Reporting from Abbotabad
Allai, in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, is a mountain region area. It's a beautiful area, but has no road infrastructure or basic facilities.
Cable chair lifts are used for transportation from one mountain to another, and for transporting water and food.
School children also use them. Settlements are spread far and wide.
These people are stranded at about 300 meters. Allai has an altitude of more than 4,500 meters above sea level.
Strong winds making rescue operation difficult, says official
Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority earlier confirmed that a helicopter had been dispatched to the area where the cable car is dangling above a ravine in Battagram.
Two helicopters are now at the scene.
But the operation is being hampered due to gusty winds and the fact the helicopter's rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, Shariq Riaz Khattak, a rescue official at the site, told Reuters news agency.
Soldier attempts to reach cable car
There is footage on social media of a Pakistani soldier
descending from a hovering helicopter towards the suspended cable car.
The BBC has not independently verified these images yet, and
it's not clear whether the manoeuvre was an effort to rescue people from the
car.
Some local media outlets have reported it was an attempt to
carry supplies to the trapped passengers.
We're working to verify the images we're seeing on the ground
and will update you as we learn more.
'For God's sake help us' - man trapped in cable car
One of the people stuck in the cable car has been speaking to a television channel in Pakistan by phone.
"For God's sake help us," the man, named Gulfraz, told Geo News. He confirmed eight people were on board.
One of the students had fallen unconscious in the past three hours, he said, adding that students on board were aged between 10 and 15 years old.
"People in our area are standing here and crying," Gulfaraz said, urging authorities to send immediate help.
According to images online, the cable car is stranded in the middle of a deep ravine in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
WATCH: First pictures of Pakistan cable car incident
Here are the first pictures we're seeing of the dramatic rescue attempt, as crowds gather along the mountainside to watch.
BreakingFootage shows 'commando' descending to cable car
The armed forces in Pakistan have begun the rescue operation in Battagram, with two helicopters at the scene.
Footage posted online shows what has been described as a "commando" descending from a helicopter to towards the cable car below.
Pakistani news channel GeoNews reported on air that the commando had initially descended to the cable car to give the people inside instructions, but was forced to retreat due to strong winds in the region.
Pakistan's caretaker PM responds to 'alarming' incident
Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, Pakistan's caretaker prime minister, says the incident is "really alarming".
He has directed the authorities "to urgently ensure safe rescue and evacuation of the eight people stuck in the chairlift".
He also ordered "safety inspections of all such private chairlifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use."
What we know so far
A rescue operation is under way in Pakistan for eight people - including six children - who are trapped in a cable car dangling over a valley.
Here's what we know so far:
A cable snapped, leaving the car hanging 274m (900 ft) above ground
It is currently “suspended by a single rope”, officials say
The incident happened at about 07:00 local time (02:00 GMT) on Tuesday
The children were crossing the valley on their way to school in a mountainous part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
Pakistan's acting PM has ordered rescuers to attend the "alarming" incident
Military helicopters have reached the scene
Eight people trapped in Pakistan cable car
Marita Moloney
Live reporter
Welcome to our live coverage of a rescue operation in northern Pakistan, where six children and two adults are trapped in a cable car suspended hundreds of metres above a ravine in Battagram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The eight passengers were on their way to school when some of the cables snapped earlier this morning, leaving the vehicle dangling from a single cable.
Rescue operations are under way and army helicopters are at the scene.
We'll be bringing you the latest on the rescue, so stay with us.
