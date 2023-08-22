Eight people are stuck in the cable car. Six of them are between ten and 16 years old. They are students.

Gulfaraz is not a student, he is 20 years old.

There is also a heart patient in this cable car. He is 16 years old. He has been unconscious for the past two hours, according to Gulfaraz.

We were told this an hour ago by Gulfaraz but his phone is now silent.