Shoppers inside Siam Paragon mall could be seen running for the exits after they heard multiple shots being fired.

By the time the police arrived and were able to disarm the shooter, several people had been hit.

Ambulances had to battle with the notoriously busy rush hour traffic in this part of Bangkok to carry the victims to hospital.

The police have now confirmed the shooter is a 14-year-old boy who attended a school not far from the mall.

It's still unclear what his motives were.

The mall is one of the most visited places in Asia - the most famous shopping mall in a city that has dozens of them.

It is always busy and usually attracts a large number of foreign tourists.