A witness to today's attack tells the Reuters news agency she heard "like six, seven shots". Shir Yahav, a tourist from Israel, says she saw people running without understanding why - before hearing gunfire. She says he was among a group who hid in a shop for "two hours, one hour and a half, something like that. And we block(ed) the door".
Live Reporting
Edited by Emily McGarvey and Marita Moloney
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters Analysis Thai rescue workers association/ReutersCopyright: Thai rescue workers association/Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC
- Three people have been killed and others wounded during a shooting in Bangkok
- One foreigner is among the injured, the Reuters news agency reports
-
The incident happened at the upmarket Siam Paragon shopping centre in Thailand's capital
-
Thai police say they have arrested a 14-year-old boy who is the suspected attacker
- The boy surrendered on the third floor of the
mall, police added. His motive is not known
- Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says he has ordered the
Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police to go to the area to inspect and
follow up on the situation
'We hid in a shop for two hours'
A witness to today's attack tells the Reuters news agency she heard "like six, seven shots".
Shir Yahav, a tourist from Israel, says she saw people running without understanding why - before hearing gunfire.
She says he was among a group who hid in a shop for "two hours, one hour and a half, something like that. And we block(ed) the door".
Gunman's motives remain unclear
Jonathan Head
Reporting from Bangkok
Shoppers inside Siam Paragon mall could be seen running for the exits after they heard multiple shots being fired.
By the time the police arrived and were able to disarm the shooter, several people had been hit.
Ambulances had to battle with the notoriously busy rush hour traffic in this part of Bangkok to carry the victims to hospital.
The police have now confirmed the shooter is a 14-year-old boy who attended a school not far from the mall.
It's still unclear what his motives were.
The mall is one of the most visited places in Asia - the most famous shopping mall in a city that has dozens of them.
It is always busy and usually attracts a large number of foreign tourists.
How events unfolded - Thai media
The shooting started at about 16:20 local time (09:20 GMT) at the shopping centre in Bangkok's Pathum Wan district, Thai newspapers report.
A special operations police unit was deployed, managing to corner the gunman at about 17:10, the Bangkok Post says.
The attacker then surrendered, laying down his weapon, the newspaper adds.
Meanwhile, the Thai Post says the suspect wore a dark shirt, khaki camouflage trousers, gloves, a hat, and black boots.
Pictured: Moment of suspect's arrest
This image shared by the Thai authorities shows the moment the alleged attacker was arrested.
The mall where the shooting happened
The attack took place at the Siam Paragon shopping centre - an upmarket destination in the Thai capital, Bangkok.
The centre was quickly evacuated and had its doors closed following the incident.
Siam metro station - located opposite the mall - was also shut.
Mass shootings are rare in Thailand
Mass shootings in Thailand are rare, although gun ownership rates are relatively high for the region.
An ex-policeman killed at least 37 people, most of them children, in a gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in in Nong Bua Lamphu province in north-east Thailand in October last year.
In 2020, a soldier killed 29 people and injured dozens more in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima.
In pictures: Emergency workers rush to the scene
These images show the scene outside the luxury Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok where the shooting took place.
Dozens of police vehicles and a number of ambulances can be seen outside one of the shopping centre's main entrances in the wake of the incident.
Thai PM sends condolences
The Thai prime minister has sent his "deepest condolences" to the families of those who have died or been injured.
Posting on X, Srettha Thavisin writes: “Police officers quickly entered the area."
He says he received a police report confirming that the suspect was arrested.
"But I still want to ask about security," he adds, "and facilitating people to return home safely as well.”
What we know so far
Details are still coming to us - but let's bring you what we know so far:
Three killed in Thai mall shooting
Emily McGarvey
Live reporter
Welcome to our coverage of some breaking news coming out of Thailand.
At least three people have died and police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after opening fire inside a shopping centre in Bangkok.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest.