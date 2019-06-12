Live
Hong Kong protesters and police face off
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Thousands of protesters have surrounded government buildings in Hong Kong, as anger mounts over a controversial extradition bill.
- Lawmakers have postponed a debate about the bill as police and protesters face off outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council building.
- The proposed update to the extradition law would allow extradition requests from mainland China.
- Critics cite China's alleged use of torture, arbitrary detention and forced confessions but the government says safeguards will be in place.
- Wednesday's action comes just days after a huge protest filled the streets of Hong Kong, the biggest since it was handed over to China in 1997.
Live Reporting
By Ashitha Nagesh, Yvette Tan, Saira Asher and Heather Chen
All times stated are UK
Some images from the protests
Here are just some of the dramatic images from Hong Kong today.
Protesters have hung umbrellas off the barricades - a nod to the pro-democracy Umbrella Movement demonstrations in 2014.
These are the city's largest rallies since 1997, when the territory was handed back to China by the British.
Why are people taking to the streets?
These are some of the largest protests Hong Kong has ever seen.
The BBC’s Helier Cheung explains why the extradition bill is so controversial:
Police issue warning to protesters
Hong Kong Police Force has tweeted that “this behaviour has gone beyond the scope of peaceful gatherings”.
“We call on [protesters] to leave as soon as possible… otherwise we will use appropriate force,” the it added.
Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong blockade
This is the start of our live page as tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protest against a controversial bill that would allow the city to extradite people to mainland China.
The bill was due to have a second reading today, Wednesday, but the authorities have delayed it “to a later date” in response to the protests.
Huge crowds of protesters – some wearing face masks and helmets - have gathered in the centre of the city, and have blockaded the government headquarters and key roads nearby.
Police in riot gear have responded by using using pepper spray on demonstrators, and have said they are prepared to use force to disperse them.