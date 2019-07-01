HK police fire tear gas at protesters

Many of the protesters have chosen to catch the last MTR train home from Admiralty. Harcourt Road outside the legislature has been mainly cleared by police.
Many protesters now heading home
Video: Protesters batter their way into parliament
This how protesters stormed the parliament building.
Why are there protests in Hong Kong?
On the surface, these protests are about plans that would allow extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China.
But this is not all happening in a vacuum. There's a lot of important context - some of it stretching back decades - that helps explain what is going on.
Scene inside Legislative Council
Earlier in the evening, protesters charged their way into the Legislative Council chamber.
This is the scene from the inside of the chamber a few moments ago. Many of the protesters have now chosen to leave.
Unrest on Hong Kong's anniversary handover
Most of the demonstrators have already left the building - though a few remained in the central chamber alongside numerous members of the media as the police advanced.
The unrest followed a peaceful protest involving hundreds of thousands over a controversial extradition law.
Pro-democracy demonstrators had taken to the streets on 1 July - the 22nd anniversary of the city's handover from British to Chinese rule.
Police seal off area
The riot police moved in at midnight local time (16:00 GMT) after warning protesters to clear the building.
Protesters were seen running away as the police advanced.
The police were later seen forming a cordon around the parliament building.
It was not immediately known if there were any injuries.
Current scene outside parliament
This is the current scene outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council.
Police are now approaching the building. Earlier this evening, the Hong Kong Police Force urged protesters to leave the vicinity and said it "will take reasonable force."
Riot police moving towards Hong Kong's Legislative Council
Riot police are moving in towards Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building after protesters stormed the chamber.
They used tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Earlier, a group of protesters smashed through glass doors and made their way through the building.
Some spray-painted messages on the walls.
The Hong Kong emblem inside the chamber was painted black while a union jack was raised at the seat of the Legislative Council’s president.
The protesters are a breakaway group of peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets of Hong Kong on the 22nd anniversary of the handing over of the region to China.
Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the streets on Monday calling for a controversial extradition bill that would allow extradition to mainland China to be scrapped.