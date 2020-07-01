When Hong Kong was handed back to China on 1 July 1997, following more than 150 years of British control, the "one country, two systems" principle was established as the foundation of the relationship.

While Hong Kong is part of China, the policy has given the Special Administrative Region (SAR) a high degree of autonomy.

This principle of "one country, two systems" is enshrined in a document called the Basic Law - Hong Kong's mini-constitution. It protects rights such as freedom of assembly and freedom of speech - neither of which exist in mainland China - and also sets out the structure of governance for the territory.

But politically China still holds control over Hong Kong. The National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) - China's rubber-stamp parliament - holds the ultimate "power of interpretation" of the law. Beijing must also approve the chief executive appointment and controls Hong Kong's defence and foreign affairs.

The freedoms enshrined under the Basic Law expire in 2047 and it is not clear what Hong Kong's status will be after that. But critics of China's new national security law say it undermines the region's freedoms and marks "the end of Hong Kong".