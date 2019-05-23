India set for all-important results day

And that man is Narendra Modi.

India’s 68-year-old prime minister led his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a landslide win in 2014 and is hoping to repeat that performance this time around.

The BJP-led alliance needs to win 272 seats to stay in power on its own in the 543-seat parliament.

He is up against powerful regional parties and a resurgent Congress, the main opposition party. But the election is really about Mr Modi - analysts believe it will largely be a referendum on his leadership.

And despite a patchy record in delivering on his 2014 campaign promises, he remains the BJP’s main vote-getter, says our correspondent Soutik Biswas.

Mr Modi is a polarising figure. His supporters hail him as a strongman who gives India the decisive leadership they believe it needs, but his critics accuse him of being a hardliner who has done little to protect minorities.

If you want to understand why he is seen as divisive, read Soutik's long read all about "Modi’s India".