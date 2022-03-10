India awaits crucial poll results

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

India’s state elections are a fascinating exercise in understanding just what makes the country - and its unique democratic model - tick. Here’s what’s at stake in the five states for which votes are being counted today:

Uttar Pradesh: India’s largest and most populous state is considered the bellwether for parliamentary elections - the next one is due in 2024. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power here in 2017 with a thumping majority - winning 312 out of the total 403 assembly seats. Whichever way the results go, it will be seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

Punjab: Known as the “grain bowl of India”, Punjab has a sizeable farmer population, which forms the most influential voting bloc. Just before elections started, Mr Modi’s government repealed three controversial farm laws that had sparked massive protests. Analysts will be watching to see how these impact the results. The Congress, which is currently in power, was roiled by infighting and a strong anti-incumbency sentiment. Exit polls have predicted a victory for the Aam Aadmi Party - it has never been in power in the state but is counting on its freshness and governance track record in neighbouring Delhi to give it an edge.

Manipur: Elections in Manipur have historically been marred by turmoil, violence and a flurry of last-minute defections. The 2017 elections were seminal - the BJP managed to end the Congress’ dominance in the state after 15 years by forming a coalition government. The BJP is fighting alone this time, while the Congress has forged an alliance of six political parties.

Goa: The voters of Goa - India’s smallest state and a tourist favourite - have a reputation for giving fractured mandates in elections. This has meant elected lawmakers often jump ship to other parties so they can get the numbers to form a government. In 2017, the Congress actually managed to get more seats than the BJP, but the right-wing party moved swiftly to build alliances with smaller parties. Analysts will be watching closely to see how both parties react if results give a hung assembly.

Uttarakhand: Since 2000, when the state was formed, Uttarakhand has alternated between BJP and Congress governments. This election season, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Mr Modi, campaigning for BJP, have frequently taken potshots at each other. The BJP is counting on Mr Modi’s popularity to retain power, though exit polls have predicted a hung verdict.