Gujarat bridge
Live

India mourns as 141 die in bridge collapse

preview
29
viewing this page

Follow live updates from BBC correspondents in Gujarat and Delhi

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by Vikas Pandey

All times stated are UK

  1. India bridge collapse - latest updates

    Gujarat bridge collapse
    Copyright: BBC

    At least 132 people have died after a bridge collapsed on Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Here's what we know so far:

    *Hundreds of people were standing on the pedestrian suspension bridge when it collapsed into the Machchu river

    *The victims mostly included children, women and elderly, officials have said

    *Rescue operations are still underway

    *The Gujarat government has opened an investigation into the tragedy

Back to top