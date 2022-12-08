Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Gujarat, one of India’s most industrialised regions, is the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the chief minister of the state for 13 years before becoming the prime minister of the country in 2014.

Over the past month, Mr Modi and his colleagues have led a robust campaign, holding huge rallies and public meetings in every corner of the state.

Mr Modi’s BJP party has been in power in the state for a staggering 27 years and this time too, it is seen as a front runner.

The party continues to remain hugely popular despite criticism around inflation, unemployment and agrarian distress.

Most post-election surveys show that it will win a majority of the 182 seats in the state for a record seventh time in a row.

India’s main opposition party Congress, which was in the second spot in the last elections held in 2017, has struggled in recent years and analysts say it is unlikely to have a huge imprint this time.

Also in the fray is a new entrant, the Aam Aaadmi Party(AAP).

The party - which is in power in capital Delhi and the northern state of Punjab - has run a spirited campaign in Gujarat over the last couple of months.

Party chief Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly claimed that they would "dislodge" the BJP to form the next government.

However, this will not be easy given the BJP’s strong presence in the state.

But observers say that AAP’s performance would still be something to watch out for and could potentially change the political fabric of Gujarat where elections have largely been a two-party affair until now.

Before the BJP’s rise in the 1990s, it was the Congress that ruled the state the most.

The Congress’ electoral performance nosedived after 2017 - and in the 2019 general election, the BJP defeated the party in all 26 constituencies of Gujarat

This time too, the party’s campaign has been largely muted, though top leaders including Rahul Gandhi have campaigned aggressively over the last few weeks.

Analysts say the party also seems to be going through an internal crisis. Ahead of the elections, it witnessed a mass exodus as several state politicians left the Congress to join other parties.