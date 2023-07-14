Watch: India launches rocket on Moon mission

Once the rocket lifts off on Friday, it will take about 15 to 20 days to enter the Moon's orbit.

Scientists will then start reducing the rocket's speed to bring it to a point which will allow a soft landing for the lander.

If all goes to plan, the six-wheeled rover will then eject and roam around the rocks and craters on Moon's surface, gathering crucial data and images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.

That date is due to be about 23-24 August.