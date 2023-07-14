Watch: India launches rocket on Moon mission

Once the rocket lifts off on Friday, it will take about 15 to 20 days to\nenter the Moon's orbit. Scientists\nwill then start reducing the rocket's speed to bring it\nto a point which will allow a soft landing for the lander. If all goes to plan, the six-wheeled rover will then eject and\nroam around the rocks and craters on Moon's surface, gathering crucial data and\nimages to be sent back to Earth for analysis. That date is due to be about 23-24 August.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
When will it arrive on the Moon?
Once the rocket lifts off on Friday, it will take about 15 to 20 days to enter the Moon's orbit.
Scientists will then start reducing the rocket's speed to bring it to a point which will allow a soft landing for the lander.
If all goes to plan, the six-wheeled rover will then eject and roam around the rocks and craters on Moon's surface, gathering crucial data and images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.
That date is due to be about 23-24 August.
5…4…3…2…1
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
India is on its way to the Moon.
The country is launching its third Moon mission, and it’s hoping to become to the first to land near its south pole – which has rarely been explored.
It’s going to take a little while to get there… the Chandrayaan-3's orbiter, lander and a rover isn’t expected to arrive until the end of next month.
But if it makes it, India will become only the fourth country – after the US, China and the former Soviet Union – to successfully achieve a soft landing on the Moon.
There are no astronauts on the rocket. You can watch the launch live right here, and I’ll be bringing you live updates from our teams in Delhi and London.
To infinity… and beyond!