Millions of Indians across the country will be tuning to to their TVs and social media platforms to watch the Vikram lander attempt touchdown - with many praying for a “smooth landing”.

On 14 July, crowds gathered outside Isro’s spaceport in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh cheered as Chandrayaan-3 was launched successfully.

Since then, across India, every stage of the mission has been watched closely in anticipation of its success.

The mission has been getting wall-to-wall media coverage on Wednesday with hashtags linked to the launch trending high on social media platforms.