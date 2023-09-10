Leaders at Rajghat have been welcomed with scarves made of khadi - fabric made mostly of handwoven cotton.
It's a fitting choice for the occasion - Mahatma Gandhi was a big proponent of khadi, and had turned it into a symbol of India's independence movement and of the ability of Indians to be self-reliant. He weaved his own clothes from khadi on a charkha, or a spinning wheel.
WATCH: Modi welcomes leaders at Gandhi memorial
These are visuals of Prime Minister Modi welcoming Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Giorgia Meloni and Azali Assoumani to Rajghat, where they have been paying tributes to Indian freedom icon Mahatma Gandhi.
What will happen today?
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
G20 leaders have started the final day of the summit with a visit to the Rajghat memorial where they will pay tribute to Indian freedom icon Mahatma Gandhi.
They will then head back to summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, for a tree planting ceremony.
This will be followed by the third and final session of the summit - 'One Future'.The summit ends today with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a joint communique. G20 leaders arrived at a consensus on the declaration on Saturday.
Leaders treated to a gala dinner
After
a busy first day, delegates were treated to a gala dinner hosted by India’s President Droupadi Murmu last night.
The night featured a special musical performance with more than 70 musicians putting together a fabulous show for the guests.
The three course all-vegetarian spread was based on the
theme "autumn season of abundance" and featured an array of
mouth-watering dishes like a jackfruit galette pastry served with glazed forest
mushrooms and Kashmir Kahwa, a spice-flavoured tea.
The leaders were also served millet-based dishes, including a cardamom-scented barnyard millet pudding. India has been promoting millets for the past few years and the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of
Millets after a proposal from India.
Millet also found mention in the draft joint declaration.
"We encourage efforts to strengthen research
cooperation on climate-resilient and nutritious grains such as millets, quinoa,
sorghum, and other traditional crops including rice, wheat and maize," the
statement said.
Here is what happened on day one
Vikas Pandey
Reporting from G20
As we begin our coverage of day two of the G20 summit, let's quickly recap what happened yesterday.
All of us in the media centre expected that most of the major announcements will happen on the second and final day of the summit - as it usually does.
But nothing was usual about the first day. Right at the start of the summit, Indian PM Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 as a permanent member. For a continent of 1.4 billion people, it's a historic decision as they will now have wider representation on a global platform like the G20.
The second big decision came when Mr Modi announced that there was consensus on the G20 joint declaration, bucking earlier predictions that a deal was tough due to the differences in the group over the war in Ukraine.
The third big news came when the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the UAE announced an agreement on setting up a rail and shipping corridor, which is being seen as a rival to China's Belt and Road initiative.
And the day was capped with a dinner for the leaders hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu.
World leaders arrive at Rajghat
We're seeing leaders arrive at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, to pay their respects to the freedom fighter.
They're being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the entrance where they are posing for a picture before walking in.
It's been raining through the night and a steady drizzle is falling this morning too as the leaders make their way into the memorial.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australia's Anthony Albanese were among the first leaders to arrive.
The sprawling complex with lush gardens and an impressive Gandhi statue underwent a thorough beautification drive in the run-up to the summit.
Authorities have added new ornamental features, including a 115-ft Indian flag, and planted more trees and shrubs.
After this, the delegates will head to the summit's main venue, Bharat Mandapam, for other events of the day.
Sunak and Murty visit Akshardham temple
BBCCopyright: BBC
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty started their day at the Delhi's Akshardham temple where they arrived this morning to offer prayers.
The couple walked down the paving towards the temple where they offered a prayer and left a flower offering. This was followed by hymns and then a private prayer in other parts of the temple.
Sunak has often described himself as a "proud Hindu" and had said that he would like to visit the temple during his India visit - his first since he took office last October.
“I think faith is something that helps everybody, particularly when you have these stressful jobs like I do,” he said earlier this week.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Welcome to our live coverage of day two of the G20 summit
Sharanya Hrishikesh
Reporting from Delhi
Hello and welcome to the second day of the BBC’s live coverage of the G20 summit happening in India’s capital, Delhi.
The first day was more eventful than we all expected - the African Union took a seat at the G20 table, some momentous deals were announced, and some leaders held bilateral meetings.
But the biggest surprise was India announcing early that it had managed to build a consensus on the joint declaration. As we reported yesterday, getting both the West and Russia to sign on was no easy task and the wording of the statement reflects that - it denounces the use of force for territorial gain but stops short of directly criticising Russia. The declaration evoked a strong reaction from Ukraine, which said it was disappointed.
Today, leaders are starting their day by paying tributes to India’s independence hero Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, Rajghat, in Delhi.
Live Reporting
Edited by Geeta Pandey, Sharanya Hrishikesh & Vikas Pandey
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
G20 India/ScreenshotCopyright: G20 India/Screenshot Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
A scarf statement
Leaders at Rajghat have been welcomed with scarves made of khadi - fabric made mostly of handwoven cotton.
It's a fitting choice for the occasion - Mahatma Gandhi was a big proponent of khadi, and had turned it into a symbol of India's independence movement and of the ability of Indians to be self-reliant. He weaved his own clothes from khadi on a charkha, or a spinning wheel.
WATCH: Modi welcomes leaders at Gandhi memorial
These are visuals of Prime Minister Modi welcoming Rishi Sunak, Justin Trudeau, Giorgia Meloni and Azali Assoumani to Rajghat, where they have been paying tributes to Indian freedom icon Mahatma Gandhi.
What will happen today?
G20 leaders have started the final day of the summit with a visit to the Rajghat memorial where they will pay tribute to Indian freedom icon Mahatma Gandhi.
They will then head back to summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, for a tree planting ceremony.
This will be followed by the third and final session of the summit - 'One Future'.The summit ends today with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, a joint communique. G20 leaders arrived at a consensus on the declaration on Saturday.
Leaders treated to a gala dinner
After a busy first day, delegates were treated to a gala dinner hosted by India’s President Droupadi Murmu last night.
The night featured a special musical performance with more than 70 musicians putting together a fabulous show for the guests.
The three course all-vegetarian spread was based on the theme "autumn season of abundance" and featured an array of mouth-watering dishes like a jackfruit galette pastry served with glazed forest mushrooms and Kashmir Kahwa, a spice-flavoured tea.
The leaders were also served millet-based dishes, including a cardamom-scented barnyard millet pudding. India has been promoting millets for the past few years and the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets after a proposal from India.
Millet also found mention in the draft joint declaration.
"We encourage efforts to strengthen research cooperation on climate-resilient and nutritious grains such as millets, quinoa, sorghum, and other traditional crops including rice, wheat and maize," the statement said.
Here is what happened on day one
Vikas Pandey
Reporting from G20
As we begin our coverage of day two of the G20 summit, let's quickly recap what happened yesterday.
All of us in the media centre expected that most of the major announcements will happen on the second and final day of the summit - as it usually does.
But nothing was usual about the first day. Right at the start of the summit, Indian PM Narendra Modi announced the inclusion of the African Union into the G20 as a permanent member. For a continent of 1.4 billion people, it's a historic decision as they will now have wider representation on a global platform like the G20.
The second big decision came when Mr Modi announced that there was consensus on the G20 joint declaration, bucking earlier predictions that a deal was tough due to the differences in the group over the war in Ukraine.
The third big news came when the US, Saudi Arabia, Japan and the UAE announced an agreement on setting up a rail and shipping corridor, which is being seen as a rival to China's Belt and Road initiative.
And the day was capped with a dinner for the leaders hosted by Indian President Droupadi Murmu.
World leaders arrive at Rajghat
We're seeing leaders arrive at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, to pay their respects to the freedom fighter.
They're being greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the entrance where they are posing for a picture before walking in.
It's been raining through the night and a steady drizzle is falling this morning too as the leaders make their way into the memorial.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australia's Anthony Albanese were among the first leaders to arrive.
The sprawling complex with lush gardens and an impressive Gandhi statue underwent a thorough beautification drive in the run-up to the summit.
Authorities have added new ornamental features, including a 115-ft Indian flag, and planted more trees and shrubs.
After this, the delegates will head to the summit's main venue, Bharat Mandapam, for other events of the day.
Sunak and Murty visit Akshardham temple
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty started their day at the Delhi's Akshardham temple where they arrived this morning to offer prayers.
The couple walked down the paving towards the temple where they offered a prayer and left a flower offering. This was followed by hymns and then a private prayer in other parts of the temple.
Sunak has often described himself as a "proud Hindu" and had said that he would like to visit the temple during his India visit - his first since he took office last October.
“I think faith is something that helps everybody, particularly when you have these stressful jobs like I do,” he said earlier this week.
Welcome to our live coverage of day two of the G20 summit
Sharanya Hrishikesh
Reporting from Delhi
Hello and welcome to the second day of the BBC’s live coverage of the G20 summit happening in India’s capital, Delhi.
The first day was more eventful than we all expected - the African Union took a seat at the G20 table, some momentous deals were announced, and some leaders held bilateral meetings.
But the biggest surprise was India announcing early that it had managed to build a consensus on the joint declaration. As we reported yesterday, getting both the West and Russia to sign on was no easy task and the wording of the statement reflects that - it denounces the use of force for territorial gain but stops short of directly criticising Russia. The declaration evoked a strong reaction from Ukraine, which said it was disappointed.
Today, leaders are starting their day by paying tributes to India’s independence hero Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial, Rajghat, in Delhi.
Stay with us as we bring you all the updates.