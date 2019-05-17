Live
Climate and taxes dominate as Australia votes
Summary
- A record 16.4 million Australians are registered to vote in the national elections
- They're choosing all the seats in the lower house and about half of senate seats
- The Liberal-National coalition is fighting to stay in power under nine-month PM Scott Morrison
- They're facing strong competition from Bill Shorten's Labor party with minor parties also doing well in some regions
- Polls opened at 0800 Canberra time (2200 GMT Friday) but more than four million Australians have voted in 'pre-polling'
- BBC Online is bringing live coverage and analysis of events from reporters around Australia
Live Reporting
By Anna Jones, Jay Savage and Frances Mao
All times stated are UK
Polls open in Western Australia
A short while ago polling stations opened in Western Australia, which is two hours behind the east coast. This year a record 96% of Australians are registered to vote and more than 90% are expected to do so. Though some already have - "pre-polling" stations have been open for three weeks. That's been a bit of an issue this year - we'll bring you more on that.
And you have to vote in Australia, by law. Here's our correspondent Hywel Griffith explaining how that works and whether it's popular. (Sorry, more sausages.)
Sausage sizzles are on the go
Trevor was up early this morning, like all good Sydneysiders. He's staffing the sausage sizzle stand at the Australia Street Infant School polling station in Newtown. He was there at 7.30am prepping the all important onions.
Coverage from around Australia
It's a beautiful early autumn day here in Sydney where we're across all the events. Our reporters and correspondents around Australia will be bringing you all the latest news, gossip and colour from the day. And no doubt some pictures of sausage sizzles and people voting at the beach in their budgie smugglers.
BBC's live election coverage begins
Hello everyone and good morning Australia. We're kicking off our live coverage of election day, with the Liberal-National Coalition hoping they can hang on to office but facing a real challenge from Bill Shorten's Labor party and a host a smaller parties.