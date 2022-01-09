While the court looks into its technical issues, let's look at what might happen.

There's no certainty we'll get a decision from Judge Anthony Kelly today. It could well be reserved until Tuesday.

But if Novak Djokovic does win his appeal there’s no guarantee he'll get to play in the Australian Open.

The immigration minister still has the right to cancel the visa again - though if that happened it could be an even worse look for the country than this fiasco has already become.