While the court looks into its technical issues, let's look at what might happen.
There's no certainty we'll get a decision from Judge
Anthony Kelly today. It could well be reserved until Tuesday.
But if Novak Djokovic does win his appeal there’s no
guarantee he'll get to play in the Australian Open.
The immigration minister still has the right to cancel
the visa again - though if that happened it could be an even worse look for the
country than this fiasco has already become.
Delay to start of hearing
The Federal Circuit Court has advised there are technical delays.
"It is being worked on," a court spokesman says.
A polarising player at the top of global tennis
by Amy Lofthouse, BBC Sport
There has always been a feeling that Djokovic wants the same adoration that fellow champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have received from the crowds throughout their career.
He is a more volatile figure than both Federer and Nadal, as he showed at the 2020 US Open when he was defaulted for hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball.
His over the top celebrations – where he gestures to all four corners of the court – also grates on some.
Djokovic has in the past been accused by other players of exaggerating injuries and he was heavily criticised, notably by Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, for organising a tournament in June 2020 in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic.
A number of players subsequently tested positive for the virus and Djokovic later apologised.
Hearing to be held remotely
Katie Silver
BBC News, Melbourne
This is the court where Djokovic’s team will have his case heard, beginning in about 15 minutes.
But they - and the world number one - won’t be in attendance, due to Covid restrictions.
Only the judge is expected to be in the room while others will appear by video link.
The judge has said if Novak Djokovic speaks it could speed up the progress of his case.
How did we get here?
There's been much controversy over Djokovic's bid to play in the Australian Open ever since he announced on 4 January that he had received a medical exemption to participate.
Australia requires all foreign visitors to be double vaccinated, or to complete 14 days in quarantine.
Many ordinary Aussies were up in arms that a tennis superstar was apparently being allowed straight into the country.
The political fallout led to PM Scott Morrison warning Djokovic that he would be sent home if he failed to provide proper medical proof for his exemption - despite initially saying he’d allow the state of Victoria to decide.
Djokovic landed at Melbourne Airport near midnight on Wednesday and was promptly assessed and rejected for entry.
After spending eight hours at the airport his visa was cancelled and he was taken into temporary immigration detention.
His lawyers say he met the criteria for a vaccine exemption certificate because of a Covid infection on 16 December - and that he had the backing of state and sporting bodies.
But Australia's federal government dismissed the prior infection as a valid reason for an exemption.
It's been a chaotic row on many levels, played out under the glare of global publicity. It's now up to the court to decide.
It's due to be a one-day hearing where both sides will present their submissions.
Djokovic’s lawyers will start first, at 10:00 local (that’s 23:00 GMT on Sunday).
The Australian government’s representatives will then respond in the afternoon at 15:00 (04:00 GMT Monday).
The judge has ordered that both sides should have no longer than 120 minutes for oral submissions. So in theory all arguments should be heard by 17:00.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live page covering Novak Djokovic’s court bid to stay in Australia and play in the Australian Open.
The world’s number one men’s tennis player is challenging Australia’s attempt to deport him over his lack of vaccination.
Court documents released on the weekend revealed that the tennis player was infected with Covid last month - a condition that Djokovic’s lawyers say meets Australia’s standards for vaccine-exempt entry.
The Australian government is denying this.
The case is set to start in half an hour. Stay with us for developments.
When could we see a decision?
Simon Atkinson
BBC News, Melbourne
