Djokovic will not spend the night in detention
Djokovic will meet with immigration officials on Saturday morning local time, the BBC has learned.
He will also not be required to spend Friday night in detention, as was widely speculated.
What's next for Djokovic?
Former Australian Immigration Department deputy secretary Abul Rizvi has told the BBC what will likely happen next to Djokovic:
"Upon
his visa being cancelled, Mr Djokovic must be taken into detention.
His
lawyers are likely to seek judicial review and an interim order for him to be
released on a bridging visa with work rights.
The
former would take time to be decided. The court would need to decide the latter
over the weekend to enable him to play in Aussie Open.
There
is a strong chance the court would agree to releasing Mr Djokovic from
detention."
Decision followed 'careful consideration' - PM Morrison
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has weighed in on the latest turn of events, saying that he had made "note" of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision.
"I understand that following careful consideration, action has been taken to cancel Djokovic's visa on health and good order grounds," he said.
"Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the results of those sacrifices to be protected. That is what the minister is doing in taking this action today."
Australia court 'on standby'
Simon Atkinson
BBC News, Melbourne
A Federal Circuit Court spokesman says they are “on standby” in case of a legal challenge to the decision to revoke Novak Djokovic's visa, but added that so far nothing had been filed.
Legal experts have tipped the men's world number one to make a challenge.
Djokovic remains in Australian Open draw... for now
Jonathan Jurejko
BBC Sport at Melbourne Park
On the outside wall of Rod Laver Arena, where Novak Djokovic has won a record nine men's singles titles, this board will show the singles draws for this year's tournament.
The board remains blank. That feels like an appropriate symbol of the uncertainty surrounding the world men's number one and his bid to play in the Australian Open.
Djokovic's name was included when the draw was made on Thursday, pitting him against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic - depending on the outcome of his fight to remain in Australia, of course.
He can still challenge the latest ruling but, with the first round starting on Monday and concluding on Tuesday, time is running out for the issue to be resolved.
The uncertainty has a knock-on effect for the other players, who don't know which day their opening matches will be scheduled.
The headache facing Tennis Australia, who have not yet responded to the latest twist, remains. So too, for now, does Djokovic's name on the official drawsheet.
Here's what you need to know:
If you're just tuning in to our coverage now, hello and welcome. Here's what you need to know to bring you up to speed:
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has cancelled world number one tennis player Djokovic's visa, saying it was on health grounds in the public interest
The unvaccinated player entered Australia earlier last week, and was promptly rejected for entry and taken into detention
This was later dramatically overturned and he was released - but Mr Hawke still held the power to cancel his visa - which he did today
Djokovic is likely to launch a legal challenge - though time is running out for him as the Australian Open is due to begin in just three days
How Djokovic has spent the past few days
Simon Atkinson
BBC News, Melbourne
Over the past few days, as we waited for that decision, I’ve
been lucky enough to watch Novak Djokovic hit tennis balls.
Some of his practice sessions on the Rod Laver Arena have
been private (foiled only by the efforts of a hovering TV helicopter). In
others, media have been allowed in to witness a short burst of action before
being shooed away.
Taking regular breaks under shade, he has looked steely and
determined – getting on with what he does despite all the distractions. It was during one of those sessions, on Wednesday, that a six-page statement
appeared on his Instagram account. Impressive multitasking, but they were 489 words
admitting mistakes that only added to the criticism of him.
Days of preparation were lost in a detention hotel and
a lawyer’s office. And with no warm-up events under his belt Djokovic knows
that if he does get to play, it’s going to be insanely difficult, especially in
later rounds, against high-ranked players in tip-top condition.
And while he’ll have some vocal support from his Australian
fans, especially in among the community with Serbian heritage, most public
opinion is against him here. So, even in the relatively genteel world of
tennis, he’ll be in for a hostile reception.
As one fan told us here: "We’re a
country of booers, we do like that. But I think he can handle that.”
There's been much controversy over Djokovic's bid to play in the Australian Open ever since he announced on 4 January that he had received a medical exemption to participate.
Australia requires all foreign visitors to be double vaccinated, or to complete 14 days in quarantine.
Many ordinary Aussies were up in arms that a tennis superstar was apparently being allowed straight into the country.
The political fallout led to PM Scott Morrison warning Djokovic that he would be sent home if he failed to provide proper medical proof for his exemption - despite initially saying he’d allow the state of Victoria to decide.
It's been a chaotic row on many levels, played out under the glare of global publicity.
Djokovic landed at Melbourne Airport near midnight on 5 January and was promptly assessed and rejected for entry.
After spending eight hours at the airport his visa was cancelled and he was taken into temporary immigration detention.
His lawyers argued he met the criteria for a vaccine exemption certificate because of a Covid infection on 16 December.
But Australia's federal government dismissed the prior infection as a valid reason for an exemption.
Djokovic has a right to challenge the latest order in court, and many experts expect he will.
They say it’s likely he will first seek a court injunction to stop his immediate deportation.After that he can launch a case against the specific ground of his visa cancellation.
He is expected to retain the services of legal firm Hall and Wilcox, in Melbourne, who successfully delivered him his first legal win
“He probably would do that, in large measure because he doesn’t want it on the record, he would want to fight it. And he’s a fighter anyway, we know that about him.” Prof Mary Crock, immigration law expert at the University of Sydney had earlier told the BBC.
However, its worth keeping in mind that the Australia Open is due to start on 17 January - that means time is very much ticking away.
'In the public interest'
In the latest twist to developments that have dragged on all week, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he decided to cancel Djokovic's visa "on health and good order grounds... on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so".
"In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic," he said.
"The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic."
He added that the latest order quashed a prior ruling by a court.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live page covering the Australian government’s decision to revoke Novak Djokovic’s visa.
Unless Djokovic mounts a successful legal challenge, the decision will scupper his chances of defending his Australian Open tennis title.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has just announced he made the decision on "on health and good order grounds".
It follows a court previously overturning Australia’s first attempt to deport Djokovic.
Stay with us as we cover this latest dramatic development.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has cancelled world number one tennis player Djokovic's visa, saying it was on health grounds in the public interest
-
The unvaccinated player entered Australia earlier last week, and was promptly rejected for entry and taken into detention
-
This was later dramatically overturned and he was released - but Mr Hawke still held the power to cancel his visa - which he did today
-
Djokovic is likely to launch a legal challenge - though time is running out for him as the Australian Open is due to begin in just three days
