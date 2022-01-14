Former Australian Immigration Department deputy secretary Abul Rizvi has told the BBC what will likely happen next to Djokovic:

"Upon his visa being cancelled, Mr Djokovic must be taken into detention.

His lawyers are likely to seek judicial review and an interim order for him to be released on a bridging visa with work rights.

The former would take time to be decided. The court would need to decide the latter over the weekend to enable him to play in Aussie Open.

There is a strong chance the court would agree to releasing Mr Djokovic from detention."