Once again it’s up to a court to decide whether Djokovic stays or goes.
The situation is tense as we inch closer to the Australian Open. The stakes are high for both sides.
For the world number one, the possibilities are a 21st Grand Slam, a 10th Australian Open title, and the chance to be the most successful male tennis player in history - all riding on this judgement.
His supporters, family and the Serbian government also feel he’s been humiliated and mistreated.
For the government, this has been a huge embarrassment. However this ends, they’ll come out of quite bruised by the legal, political and diplomatic shambles this has become.
A question that has kept coming up is why - given what Australians are going through now with surging Covid infections - was it deemed acceptable to allow an unvaccinated world-famous athlete into the country?
Why has this been so chaotic and mismanaged? When this story began over a week ago, Djokovic’s visa had been revoked and he was taken to an immigration detention hotel with big a question mark on his participation in the Grand Slam.
ln the past couple of days, it has felt like we’re right where we started.
How did we get here?
It's been full of twists and turns.
There’s been controversy since 4 January, when Djokovic announced he’d been granted a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open.
Australia requires all foreign visitors to be double vaccinated, or to complete 14 days in quarantine.
So many ordinary Aussies were angered that a tennis superstar was apparently being allowed into the country on a medical exemption that was not made public.
Djokovic then had his visa cancelled on arrival in Melbourne by border officials, who rejected his exemption documents.
He immediately launched a legal challenge, but was first taken away to immigration detention where he spent five days detained.
The resulting court case last Monday revealed that Djokovic’s exemption was due to a Covid infection he’d had in mid-December.
He won his case on Monday on the basis that border officials hadn’t given him enough time to explain his situation at the airport.
He was released from immigration detention and immediately went to the courts to practice for the Grand Slam.
But the government warned that it was considering cancelling his visa again, particularly when questions emerged about his movements after his positive test.
On Wednesday Djokovic admitted that he’d broken isolation rules on one instance, in doing a media interview and photoshoot when he knew he was positive.
Two days later the Australian government issued his second visa cancellation - this time on the grounds that he posed a threat to the health of the Australian community.
Hearing due to begin in 30 minutes
Djokovic's legal challenge will be heard in the Federal Court of Australia in Melbourne from 09.30 local time on Sunday (22:30 GMT on Saturday).
There will be three judges: Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice Anthony Besanko and Justice David O’Callaghan.
Welcome to our live coverage
Hello and welcome to our live page covering Novak Djokovic’s court bid to stop his deportation from Australia.
On Friday, Australia’s immigration minister cancelled the tennis star’s visa for a second time, saying that Djokovic’s continued presence in Australia presented a risk to the "health and good order" of the Australian community.
Djokovic - who won his first visa appeal on Monday - strongly denies this.
But unless he succeeds in his legal challenge today, the men’s world number one will be deported from the country, and he faces a three-year ban on re-entry to Australia.
He has been held in immigration detention since Saturday. The Australian Open tournament is due to start on Monday.
Djokovic is a high-profile figure whose story has fostered and encouraged anti-vaxxers in the country
-
He admitted to breaking isolation rules while Covid positive and that could encourage other people to break Covid rules.
-
The government falsely characterised the tennis star as a kind of "talisman" for the anti-vaccine community
-
There's no evidence that he's stirred up any anti-vaccine sentiment
-
If he's kicked out of the country, wouldn't that make him more of a figurehead for the anti-vaccine, anti-government community?
Analysis
BreakingThe hearing begins
We're under way in the Federal Court of Australia.
What's the case about today?
Frances Mao
BBC News
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used his own discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic's visa on Friday.
He argues the tennis player presents a risk to the local community because:
Djokovic's lawyers are challenging this, largely with these arguments:
They're arguing that most of the government's decision making has been on an "illogical" and "irrational" basis.
Judges scattered across the country
Simon Atkinson
BBC News, Melbourne
All three judges hearing this case - Chief Justice James Allsop, Justice Anthony Besanko and Justice David O’Callaghan - will be separate from one another and dealing with the issues remotely.
In fact I understand that not only are they in three different rooms, they are in three different cities: Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.
That's partly because of the time of year and the last-minute nature of this hearing - as well as the way the way court hearings have adapted in the pandemic.
So while the Federal Court building in Melbourne is likely to be a focal point for Djokovic fans here today, the actual court building may be as empty as it would usually be on a Sunday morning.
BreakingDjokovic leaves his immigration hotel
The hearing is due to begin in 10 minutes. Here's Djokovic as captured by Australian media just now.
Stakes high for both sides
Shaimaa Khalil
Australia correspondent
Stay with us as we cover today's developments.