Trump and Putin's landmark meeting

Russian-language news outlets Tass and RIA Novosti are both leading their coverage on the angle from Mr Trump’s earlier tweet, in which he said “years of US foolishness and stupidity" are responsible for the poor relations between the two countries.

Even the country's foreign ministry picked up on the remark:

So what does Russia expect from today?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also gave an interview to the state-backed broadcaster Russia Today - saying Russia hopes the summit will help to heal the rift between the two countries.

“This approach has to be based on commitment to develop mutually beneficial cooperation… this is what we hope to achieve at this summit,” he said.

“We hope this will be a baby step towards overcoming the current critical situation in our bilateral relations,” he added.