Trump and Putin's landmark meeting
Summary
- Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are holding their first official talks in Helsinki
- The meeting comes days after the US charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with hacking
- Mr Trump has been urged to press Mr Putin on the hacking claims - but there is no set agenda
- US sanctions on Russia, the situation in Ukraine, Syria, and nuclear weapons deals are likely topics
Live Reporting
By David Molloy and Flora Drury
All times stated are UK
Trump finally heads for palace
A second motorcade has been spotted heading to the presidential palace, suggesting Donald Trump is now en route.
He was reportedly refusing to leave his hotel until after Vladimir Putin, who was more than half-an-hour late himself, arrived at the venue.
The power-play between arguably the world's two most powerful men has not impressed everyone:
The view from Russia
Russian-language news outlets Tass and RIA Novosti are both leading their coverage on the angle from Mr Trump’s earlier tweet, in which he said “years of US foolishness and stupidity" are responsible for the poor relations between the two countries.
Even the country's foreign ministry picked up on the remark:
So what does Russia expect from today?
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also gave an interview to the state-backed broadcaster Russia Today - saying Russia hopes the summit will help to heal the rift between the two countries.
“This approach has to be based on commitment to develop mutually beneficial cooperation… this is what we hope to achieve at this summit,” he said.
“We hope this will be a baby step towards overcoming the current critical situation in our bilateral relations,” he added.
Putin arrives at summit venue
No word on where Trump is
Footage shows the Russian leader arriving at Finland's presidential palace.
Trump 'won't leave hotel' until Putin gets to venue
It has been reported that Donald Trump is waiting for Vladimir Putin to arrive at the venue before he even leaves his hotel.
Mr Putin is often late for meetings with other high profile world leaders, with some suggesting this allows him to assert his dominance.
Even a direct line to a higher power doesn't stop him: he has been late to two meetings with the Pope.
'Intrigue of the year': How Russian media see the meeting
BBC Monitoring
According to Russian state TV’s Channel One, the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is the "intrigue of the year", and the very fact the summit is taking place at all is of "colossal significance".
Another Kremlin-run television channel, Rossiya 1, describes the meeting as the "main political event" of the summer, which will overshadow Trump's appearance at the Nato summit this week and his controversial visit to the UK.
"The show is over. Now the work begins. After all, he was just passing through Brussels and London on his way to Helsinki," Rossiya 1 says.
Clinton asks: Which team does Mr Trump play for?
Perhaps Hillary Clinton was watching the Russian president at the World Cup final celebrations last night.
The question she on her mind is which jersey her former adversary has on:
Vladimir Putin on his way to the presidential palace
Here he is getting off the plane:
Trump now just hanging around...
Donald Trump was due to leave his hotel more than 30 minutes ago, but Vladimir Putin's late arrival means he is reportedly just cooling his heels while he waits for the Russian president.
Two presidents, many protesters
As presidents go, they don't get much more controversial than Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Human rights campaigners have been out in force in Helsinki protesting against both over the last 24 hours:
Human rights campaign group Amnesty has also taken out a series of adverts, which can be seen around the city:
Putin lands in Helsinki
So, a little behind schedule, Vladimir Putin has landed in Helsinki.
The summit was supposed to begin at 11:00 BST (13:00 local time), according to the schedule.
Seeing as Mr Putin hasn't even left the plane yet, there is no telling when it will actually start.
Finnish president hails 'start of an interesting day'
Mr Trump started his day by meeting the Finnish president at his official residence for a photo and a brief discussion.
President of Finland Sauli Niinistö was joined by his wife Jenni Haukio, while the US First Lady also joined them.
Mr Trump later tweeted: "It was an honor to join you" - while Mr Niinistö called it "a varied discussion at the start of an interesting day".
Both presidents are 'running late'
The world may be holding its breath ahead of today's meeting between Trump and Putin, but it appears neither are in too much of a rush to get started.
Sky News Washington correspondent Mark Austin tweets:
Trump: Russia relationship has 'never been worse'
On Monday morning, before heading to the Finnish president’s home, Mr Trump quick-fired a few tweets about things which had apparently been playing on his mind.
Among the subjects covered were an alleged “witch hunt” and the recent fiery testimony of FBI agent Peter Strzok:
He also placed the blame for frosty relations between Russia and the US on those who had gone before him:
Welcome to our summit live coverage
Welcome to our live page, where we will be covering the first official summit between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.
There’s enormous media hype around this meeting, fuelled by the allegations of Russian involvement in the 2016 US election - which Mr Trump won.
Rather than softening ahead of this landmark summit, fresh controversy erupted late last week when the US charged 12 Russian intelligence agents with hacking Democratic politicians.
There’s a lot to digest, so here is some of our background material before the main event: