The collapsed bridge is seen over the city

Genoa bridge collapse

Summary

  1. The Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed while in use by vehicles
  2. At least 11 people are dead, the interior ministry said
  3. Italian transport minister says the incident could be "an immense tragedy"
  4. The bridge collapsed during extremely heavy rainfall in the area

Live Reporting

By David Molloy, Laurence Peter and Ellis Palmer

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Sampdoria team 'left speechless'

The U.C. Sampdoria football team, which plays in the city, says it is "left speechless" by the disaster, in a Twitter post.

🙏🏼 Senza parole. #Genova.

U.C. Sampdoria

sampdoria

🙏🏼 Senza parole. #Genova.

The Italian national team manager, Roberto Mancini, has expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

The former Manchester City manager made more than 400 appearances for Genoa's Sampdoria between 1982 and 1997.

#Genova #PonteMorandi Sono vicino alle famiglie delle vittime e a una città e una regione che non meritano tutto qu… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Roberto Mancini

robymancio

#Genova #PonteMorandi Sono vicino alle famiglie delle vittime e a una città e una regione che non meritano tutto qu… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Scale of the collapsed section

The latest photographs show the huge length of bridge that fell - reported to be as much as 100m (330ft).

The bridge collapse seen from a distance
Reuters
A couple, standing beneath an umbrella, look at the collapsed bridge
Reuters

'At first, we thought it was thunder'

"We live about five kilometres (three miles) from the bridge, but we heard a big bang. At first, we thought it was thunder very close to us," a Genoa resident told the Ansa news agency.

"When we heard an incredible roar we were scared, very scared."

The Italian interior ministry say an infant child is among the dead, with a confirmed death toll of 11 at this time. Many of the injured have been taken to hospital.

Truck perched metres from the edge

An earlier image tweeted by firefighters showed this truck standing precariously on the stricken bridge.

This shot shows heavy rain lashing the bridge at the time.

truck on bridge
EPA

'Heavy vehicles fell into stream'

Rescuers are now picking through dozens of crushed vehicles.

A witness quoted by Italy's Ansa news agency said a lightning strike hit the bridge just before the collapse.

Some heavy vehicles fell into the Polcevera stream when about 100m (328ft) of bridge collapsed, Ansa said.

Part of a warehouse was demolished when the bridge came down.

Aerial footage of the collapsed bridge

Video taken by a helicopter is circulating on Twitter, giving a different vantage point of the damage:

At least 11 dead: Interior ministry

The bridge collapse has killed at least 11 people and seriously injured at least five, according to a preliminary assessment by the Italian interior ministry.

But there are fears that the death toll will rise to dozens.

In photos: Aftermath of the collapse

Huge sections of concrete lie in the stream after the collapse
EPA
The bridge spanned the Polcevera stream, which is now filled with concrete and steel
A cluster of people work on the rubble of the stream
EPA
Rescue workers on the scene set to work attempting to find any casualties in the stream
Rescue workers tend to a woman, whose face and identity are obscured, is tended to on a stretcher
EPA
Vehicles suffered heavy damage in the fall

Italian transport minister: 'An immense tragedy'

Italy's transport minister tweeted that he was closely following "with apprehension" the developments.

He said he feared the accident would be "an immense tragedy".

In tweets: The collapse

The Morandi bridge collapsed shortly before noon local time (10:00 GMT). Italian police quickly tweeted images of the area.

Fire officials also tweeted this dramatic photo of a vehicle perched on the edge of the collapsed section - and reports emerged that other vehicles may have been on the bridge when it fell.

Major bridge collapse an 'immense tragedy'

A major motorway bridge has collapsed near the northern Italian city of Genoa, leading to vehicles falling some 100m (328ft).

Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said it was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

We'll be rolling out live coverage here as the story develops.

You can also read our main news story here.

