Genoa bridge collapse
Summary
- The Morandi bridge in Genoa collapsed while in use by vehicles
- At least 11 people are dead, the interior ministry said
- Italian transport minister says the incident could be "an immense tragedy"
- The bridge collapsed during extremely heavy rainfall in the area
Live Reporting
By David Molloy, Laurence Peter and Ellis Palmer
All times stated are UK
Sampdoria team 'left speechless'
The U.C. Sampdoria football team, which plays in the city, says it is "left speechless" by the disaster, in a Twitter post.
The Italian national team manager, Roberto Mancini, has expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured.
The former Manchester City manager made more than 400 appearances for Genoa's Sampdoria between 1982 and 1997.
Scale of the collapsed section
The latest photographs show the huge length of bridge that fell - reported to be as much as 100m (330ft).
'At first, we thought it was thunder'
"We live about five kilometres (three miles) from the bridge, but we heard a big bang. At first, we thought it was thunder very close to us," a Genoa resident told the Ansa news agency.
"When we heard an incredible roar we were scared, very scared."
The Italian interior ministry say an infant child is among the dead, with a confirmed death toll of 11 at this time. Many of the injured have been taken to hospital.
Truck perched metres from the edge
An earlier image tweeted by firefighters showed this truck standing precariously on the stricken bridge.
This shot shows heavy rain lashing the bridge at the time.
'Heavy vehicles fell into stream'
Rescuers are now picking through dozens of crushed vehicles.
A witness quoted by Italy's Ansa news agency said a lightning strike hit the bridge just before the collapse.
Some heavy vehicles fell into the Polcevera stream when about 100m (328ft) of bridge collapsed, Ansa said.
Part of a warehouse was demolished when the bridge came down.
Aerial footage of the collapsed bridge
Video taken by a helicopter is circulating on Twitter, giving a different vantage point of the damage:
At least 11 dead: Interior ministry
The bridge collapse has killed at least 11 people and seriously injured at least five, according to a preliminary assessment by the Italian interior ministry.
But there are fears that the death toll will rise to dozens.
In photos: Aftermath of the collapse
Italian transport minister: 'An immense tragedy'
Italy's transport minister tweeted that he was closely following "with apprehension" the developments.
He said he feared the accident would be "an immense tragedy".
In tweets: The collapse
The Morandi bridge collapsed shortly before noon local time (10:00 GMT). Italian police quickly tweeted images of the area.
Fire officials also tweeted this dramatic photo of a vehicle perched on the edge of the collapsed section - and reports emerged that other vehicles may have been on the bridge when it fell.
Major bridge collapse an 'immense tragedy'
A major motorway bridge has collapsed near the northern Italian city of Genoa, leading to vehicles falling some 100m (328ft).
Italian Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said it was likely to be "an immense tragedy".
We'll be rolling out live coverage here as the story develops.
You can also read our main news story here.