Ukraine-Russia tensions flare
Summary
- Ukraine's navy accuses Russia of firing on and seizing three of its ships
- The navy says six Ukrainians were injured
- Russia is yet to respond to the allegations
- Russia earlier accused Ukraine of illegally entering its waters
- Ukraine's president has called a "war cabinet"
- The row marks a major escalation in tensions between the two countries
Live Reporting
By Yaroslav Lukov and Joseph Lee
All times stated are UK
Russia confirms seizure of three Ukrainian naval vessels
BreakingUkraine plans to declare martial law
Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council will convene to discuss the crisis at 24:00 local time (22:00 GMT), and will propose declaring martial law, council secretary Oleksandr Turchynov is quoted as saying by Ukrainian media.
Six Ukrainians injured - Ukraine's navy
In its latest statement, the Ukrainian navy says one of its gunboats and the tug have been seized and are being towed.
Another gunboat is blocked and is being escorted by "occupants". The vessel is not damaged.
The navy says that six Ukrainian service members were injured.
Russian images of the seized Ukrainian vessels
Russia's state news agency Tass has published these images of the Ukrainian boats which it claims had illegally crossed into Russian waters.
Ukraine calls military cabinet meeting
Ukraine's national security council says President Petro Poroshenko has called an urgent meeting of his military cabinet to discuss the crisis.
Ukraine's foreign ministry says "these aggressive actions" are a violation of international law and will be met with "an international diplomatic and legal response".
Russia and Ukraine a 'complete mismatch'
Our Kiev correspondent Jonah Fisher has been monitoring the situation.
Where the flashpoint occurred
Tensions have been rising in the Sea of Avov, which lies south of the Ukrainian regions partially seized by pro-Russian separatists.
A 2003 treaty guarantees free navigation to Russian and Ukrainian vessels, but Russia has recently increased its military presence.
It has begun inspecting all vessels going to or from Ukrainian ports, with some calling Moscow's actions an "economic blockade".
Ukraine: 'Three vessels seized by Russia'
We're bringing up you updates on a major escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The Ukrainian navy has reported that three of its vessels were seized by Russia off the coast of annexed Crimea.
Ukraine said Russian special forces chased and captured two gunboats and a tug and two crew members were injured in the incident.
Russia has yet to comment on the claims, but it earlier accused Ukraine of illegally entering Russian waters in the Sea of Azov.