Notre-Dame Cathedral engulfed by fire
Notre-Dame cathedral engulfed by fire

  1. A major fire breaks out at Notre-Dame cathedral in central Paris on Monday, threatening a jewel of world heritage
  2. A pall of smoke is cast across the French capital by the roaring blaze at one of Europe's most visited attractions
  3. The main spire of the Gothic cathedral, dating back to the 12th Century, collapses as flames burst through the roof
  4. President Macron cancels major TV address to go to the scene

  1. Facts about Notre Dame

    • The church receives almost 13m visitors each year, more than the Eiffel Tower
    • Built in the 12th and 13th Centuries and currently undergoing major renovations
    • Last week, several statues of the facade of the Catholic cathedral were removed for renovation
    • The roof, which appears to have been heavily damaged by the blaze, is made mostly of wood

  3. No injuries reported

    A major operation is under way to tackle the blaze, the cause of which is not immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.

    An area surrounding the building in central Paris has been cleared.

    It comes as the cathedral, which is visited by millions of people every year, is undergoing renovations after cracks began to appear in the stone, sparking fears the structure could become unstable.

    Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the building.

  4. Firefighters struggle to contain blaze

  5. Trump suggests 'flying water tankers'

    US President Donald Trump has also tweeted, suggesting that "perhaps flying water tankers" could be used to extinguish the flames.

  6. The spire has collapsed

    Image caption: The famous cathedral sits along the River Seine
  7. Macron shares sadness with nation

    French President Emmanuel Macron has cancelled an address to the nation, which was due to begin later today.

    He said in a tweet that he was "sad" for all of France.

    Mr Macron will now be visiting the scene, an Élysée Palace official says.

  8. Flames lick Paris skyline

    Image caption: Officials are using water hoses to try to extinguish the flames, but much of the fire is out of their reach
  9. Footage of the blaze

    A massive operation is under way with fire crews at the scene in central Paris.

  10. Paris mayor describes 'terrible fire'

    The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, described it as a "terrible fire" and has urged people in the area to respect the boundaries set up by fire crews in order to ensure that they remain safe.

  11. Cathedral in flames

    A fire is spreading rapidly through the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris. Flames are bursting through the roof of the 850-year-old Gothic building, engulfing the spire, which has now collapsed.

    Images showed plumes of smoke billowing from the cathedral and wafting across the French capital.

