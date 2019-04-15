Notre-Dame cathedral engulfed by fire

A major operation is under way to tackle the blaze, the cause of which is not immediately clear. No injuries have been reported.

An area surrounding the building in central Paris has been cleared.

It comes as the cathedral, which is visited by millions of people every year, is undergoing renovations after cracks began to appear in the stone, sparking fears the structure could become unstable.

Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the building.