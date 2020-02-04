Irish election: RTÉ party leaders' debate

BBC Copyright: BBC

The Republic of Ireland is deciding who will lead it for, potentially, the next five years.

Tonight the leaders of the three largest parties in Ireland will try to win over the voters in a live televised debate.

Leo Varadkar is fighting to win a third successive term in government for his party, Fine Gael.

The main challenger to replace him as prime minister, or taoiseach, is the leader of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin.

Polls are suggesting that during the campaign, there's been an increase in support for Sinn Féin, led by Mary Lou McDonald.

